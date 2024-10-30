When one group of residents was lighting up the premises of the society complex as part of Diwali celebrations, the society chairman and some other members objected to it, the police said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra have detained a chairman of a housing society at Taloja after he and some others allegedly threatened a group of residents for lighting up their residential complex on the occasion of Diwali, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and based on a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, he said, as per the PTI.

"When one group of residents was lighting up the premises of the society complex as part of Diwali celebrations, the society chairman and some other members objected to it. An argument began between the two groups. The chairman and others allegedly abused the victims and warned them of dire consequences if they continued to light up the space," the police official said.

"The chairman of the society has been taken into custody," he said, the news agency reported.

Mumbai Fire Brigade issues safety guidelines for bursting crackers

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Fire Brigade on Tuesday appealed to citizens to be careful while bursting crackers during the Diwali festival and adhere to the 10 PM deadline, reported the PTI.

The Fire Brigade has issued an advisory urging citizens to celebrate the Diwali festival with safety and responsibility, the BMC stated.

A day before, the BMC had asked citizens to burst crackers till 10 PM and celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner by bursting less air and noise polluting crackers.

The Fire Brigade also emphasised the importance of adult supervision when children burst firecrackers.

"For any emergencies, citizens should contact fire and rescue services through emergency numbers 101 and 1916," the BMC stated, according to the PTI.

"Each year, Diwali brings joy to families across Mumbai with its lights and celebrations. However, careless handling of firecrackers can lead to unfortunate incidents, including fire hazards. We urge everyone to follow safety protocols so that this festive season can be celebrated without risk," the Fire Brigade said, as per the PTI.

The Fire Brigade asked people to wear cotton clothing to reduce the risk of burns, keep a bucket of water nearby to douse fire immediately and clean fire injuries with water, wear footwear while bursting crackers, and light crackers using sparklers or incense sticks, the release highlighted.

Mumbai Fire Brigade advised to avoid bursting crackers inside buildings or their staircases, using open flames like lighters for lighting crackers, burst crackers away from trees, overhead wires, tall buildings, gas pipelines, and parking areas, and hiring certified technicians for setting up decorative lights and to avoid overloading electrical circuits.

(with PTI inputs)