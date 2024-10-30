Acting on a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell team on Monday raided a flat at a housing society in Ulve area

An official on Wednesday said that the police have arrested a 35-year-old African national after seizing cocaine valued at Rs 1.02 crore from his possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, reported news agency PTI.

Acting on a tip, the Navi Mumbai police's anti-human trafficking cell team on Monday raided a flat at a housing society in Ulve area, reported PTI.

The team seized 412 gm of cocaine from the man, hailing from Guinea in West Africa, and arrested him, the official from Panvel Town police station said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The man was booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The police were probing from where the man procured the contraband and to whom the stock was to be sold.

(With inputs from PTI)