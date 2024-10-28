The multi-intervention initiative reaches out through different modes and media to educate voters about the electoral process

Voter turnout in Mumbai has remained consistently low over the years. Representation Pic/Satej Shinde

The Election Commission on Monday conducted a review of ongoing voter awareness initiatives aimed at increasing turnout in Mumbai city on November 20 when polling will take place for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

The initiatives have been taken under the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the EC. It is a multi-intervention programme that reaches out through different modes and media to educate voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation.

In a release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said additional district election officer Ashwini Joshi conducted the review on behalf of the DEO and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarani in a meeting held at the civic headquarters in south Mumbai.

Mumbai city’s election coordination officer and additional district collector Farogh Mukadam, SVEEP Mumbai suburban district coordinator and MMRDA deputy commissioner Kiran Mahajan, and Mumbai city district coordinator and deputy collector Vijaykumar Suryavanshi were present at the meeting, it said.

Mukadam highlighted the comprehensive approach being implemented in collaboration with government and semi-government bodies to increase voter awareness and ensure their participation in polling.

As per the release, officials presented detailed updates on initiatives, including the display of hoardings, banners, posters, and standees at public locations, government offices, and bus stops. Awareness campaigns were also launched in prominent markets, commercial complexes, and tourist spots through street plays and flash mobs.

Additional DEO Joshi instructed that the initiatives be expanded to reach all community segments, including private companies, corporate sector, and unorganized labour groups, and further directed that the momentum of SVEEP programme be increased following Diwali to enhance voter turnout. Mumbai, where voter turnout has generally remained low over the years, accounts for 36 of the 288 assembly seats in the state.

