Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Assembly election BJP leader Shaina NC to contest on Shiv Sena ticket from Mumbadevi

Maharashtra Assembly election: BJP leader Shaina NC to contest on Shiv Sena ticket from Mumbadevi

Updated on: 28 October,2024 10:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Former BJP lawmaker Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav has also bagged a ticket from the Shiv Sena and will contest from Kannad. Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20

Maharashtra Assembly election: BJP leader Shaina NC to contest on Shiv Sena ticket from Mumbadevi

File pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Assembly election: BJP leader Shaina NC to contest on Shiv Sena ticket from Mumbadevi
x
00:00

The Shiv Sena announced 15 candidates in its third list for the Maharashtra Assembly election. 


While the party decided to give two seats to smaller allies, it will also field Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC from Mumbadevi.


Former BJP lawmaker Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav has also bagged a ticket from the Shiv Sena and will contest from Kannad.


Here are the names of the other candidates

BJP's Nitesh Rane files nomination from Kankavli, brother Nilesh to fight on Sena ticket from Kudal

Former Union Minister and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Narayan Rane's son, Nitesh, held a roadshow and submitted his nomination today for the Kankavli Assembly constituency, news agency ANI reported.

Nitesh is a two-time incumbent Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Sindhudurg Kankavli Assembly Constituency. His elder brother, Nilesh, a former Lok Sabha MP, has recently joined the Shiv Sena and has also filed his nomination from the Kudal Assembly constituency.

Before participating in his sons' nomination processes, Rane, who is Maharashtra's former Chief Minister, offered prayers at the Shree Dev Narayan Temple and the Shree Dev Rameshwar Temple.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today is a day of happiness for me, as both my sons have received tickets— Nitesh, from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Nilesh, from the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I believe both will be elected by a significant margin, as the atmosphere is in their favour. Our guardian minister is with us, and we have the blessings of everyone, so I am confident that both my sons will win by a considerable number of votes. For the past 35 years, we have been elected from this area, and the people here bless us and support us, which is why such a large number of people are attending the nomination event."

When asked about the confidence in Mahayuti's prospects for the elections, he stated, "As for the opposition, where are they? What have they done for this district? I want to emphasise that the Mahayuti will not suffer any losses; we will be in profit. If we combine all three of our parties, we are aiming for 160 seats. The Kudal and Kankavli seats are already secured for us."

In a separate interview, Nilesh Rane discussed his nomination from the Kudal Assembly Constituency, saying, "I have been working in this constituency for the past ten years. I sense a significant anti-incumbency sentiment in this region; the local MLA has failed, and every department has collapsed. Because we have been in this district for the last 40 years, the people have always trusted Mr Rane. They elected me to the Lok Sabha at the age of 28, and today I am contesting for the Vidhan Sabha after ten years, so I believe our work will speak for itself."

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BJP shaina nc maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK