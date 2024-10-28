Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Rising Maharashtra should be the only goal Things that must be on manifestos for Maharashtra Elections 2024

Rising Maharashtra should be the only goal: Things that must be on manifestos for Maharashtra Elections 2024

Premium

Updated on: 28 October,2024 11:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ritwik Mehta | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

As manifestos increasingly focus on giveaways, it is essential for political parties to prioritise Maharashtra’s economic revival

Rising Maharashtra should be the only goal: Things that must be on manifestos for Maharashtra Elections 2024

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

If there’s a new recipe to win elections in India, it seems to be the promise of cash transfers for women in the state. Observing the political landscape in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Haryana, it’s clear that such cash transfers significantly influence voting preferences. But should the entire focus be on freebies?

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 maharashtra indian politics news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK