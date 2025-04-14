The TMC officials and Shinde along with Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, District Collector Ashok Shingare, and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, during an event held at Court Naka in Thane district, paid floral tribute at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, an official statement said

Eknath Shinde (above) paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Pic/TMC

Listen to this article Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Shinde joins Thane civic officials to pay tributes x 00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra on Monday celebrated the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and an event was joined by Maharashtra deputy CM Ekanth Shinde, an official statement said.

The TMC officials and Shinde along with Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, District Collector Ashok Shingare, and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, during an event held at Court Naka in Thane district, paid floral tribute at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, it said.

Former MP Anand Paranjpe, former Mayor Sanjay More, former corporator Pawan Kadam, and Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure and Shankar Patole, along with a large number of local citizens attended the event, the statement said.

The TMC officials also paid tribute at Dr Ambedkar's statue at Thane Railway Station. Present on this occasion were Deputy Commissioners Umesh Birari and Shankar Patole, along with Assistant Commissioner Sopan Bhaik, it said, adding that a tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar was also paid during an event held at the Narendra Ballal Auditorium inside the Thane Municipal Headquarters.

Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari, Public Relations Officer Ravindra Manjrekar, and Assistant PRO Prachi Dingankar, along with other officers, staff, and citizens, took part in the event, it said.

Maharashtra Guv, Devendra Fadnavis pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai on his 134th birth anniversary.

Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde, state cabinet ministers Ashish Shelar and Sanjay Shirsat also paid homage to Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi, the final resting place of the Constitution's chief architect, located at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Salutations to an eminent economist, global icon of social justice and father of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary."

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, who paid tributes at Chaityabhoomi earlier in the day, told reporters that Ambedkar laid the foundation stone of how a country's administration should be run.

"His vision for social justice, power projects, education continues to guide the country," she said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people on Monday morning arrived at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary and take part in various programmes scheduled to mark the occasion.