Thane Municipal Corporation to hold Zonal Democracy Day on March 17

Updated on: 18 February,2025 02:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will hold Zonal Democracy Day on March 17 to address public grievances. Citizens must submit their complaints by March 3 at their respective zonal offices

In an effort to ensure the swift resolution of public grievances, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced the organisation of Zonal Democracy Day on March 17, following the model of the Taluka-level Democracy Day.


This initiative will be held on the third Monday of every month at the zonal level. Citizens wishing to submit grievances for this session must do so at least 15 days in advance, by March 3, as per the official statement from TMC.


Submission locations for grievances:


Zone 1 (Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva) – Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Kalwa Ward Committee Office, Kalwa

Zone 2 (Naupada, Wagle) – Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Naupada Ward Committee Office, Thane (West)

Zone 3 (Uthalsar, Vartak Nagar, Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar, Majiwada-Manpada) – Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Majiwada-Manpada Ward Committee Office, Thane (West)

Process for grievance redressal:

Citizens are required to first submit their grievances at the Zonal Democracy Day.

If no action is taken on their complaints during this session, they may escalate the issue to the Municipal Democracy Day by submitting their grievances 15 days prior to the session, as per the regulations.

Residents are advised to submit their grievances at the relevant zonal offices to ensure timely resolution.

The initiative aims to strengthen public participation in governance and enhance the efficiency of grievance redressal mechanisms within the Thane Municipal Corporation.

