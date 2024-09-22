Mumbai: Our democracy is working, say Bandra residents

Bandra residents cite leadership, passion, endurance in the good fight after car park proposal scotched

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani (dark T-shirt) with children at the park, while activist Zoru Bhathena looks on

Sunday evening spelt celebrations at Patwardhan Park in Bandra West as locals, activists, green warriors, Patwardhan Park flag bearers—give them any and all labels—came together to mark a save the park success. Earlier this month, the BMC backed down from its plans to convert a portion of the garden which is located at Linking Road opposite National College, into a car parking lot. The project tender was scrapped after locals fought for more than a year to get the decision scuttled and save the space. Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar first hinted at this decision during a flag hoisting ceremony on August 15 and then, as locals wondered whether this ‘hint’ was only some words in the air, there was definite news that the car park proposal was scotched on September 10 to the elation of those who were part of the good, green fight.

Varsha Gaikwad (second from right) from Congress and Shiva Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi (right) say drum’s the word at this green bowl. Pics/Shadab Khan

While there were congratulations and celebrations on social media on Sunday, the evening saw an ‘offline’ gathering at the park space, with adults and children savouring the feeling of freedom that comes with being in the open. The collective, palpable sigh of relief could set the trees swaying. A football match was in progress, drums beat in the background, cheers went up as a cake and some snacks were placed on a table and activists joked that the green space became a location for an all-party meet too, as politicians from all political dispensations entered the park at several different times.

Caution portion

Sumantro Roy from Bandra who was at the site said, “The fight succeeded as it boiled down to passion to save the space.” Roy credited all those who “kept the Patwardhan Park flag flying and ensured we do not give up”. “People felt so strongly about this space. Credit to our MLA too (Ashish Shelar).” Local Nadeel Nusrath knows exactly what it takes to fight for a green cause, having fought before. “I call this a struggle, but maybe struggle is an understatement,” he added. “I think people should learn from earlier causes. The fact that we have to keep being vigilant to save our spaces means those who want to take these away have not learnt from earlier fights. Today, we see the immense benefits of having open space.”

Some residents still struck a cautionary cynical note as they said, “We have won the battle to save the park, but given track records, there will always be some suspicion if this is for the long-term or just short-lived. Since this is rare, there will be cynicism and we will be looking over our shoulder constantly so that this stays the way it is.” Though resident Sonal Alvares said, “We need to embrace this moment and acknowledge the huge support.” Mani Patel smiled as she reached the space and stated, “This was a people's movement. We need to fight for open spaces, against climate change and for our parks which are just going, going, going…”

Space place

As the drummers got into the groove, setting up a foot-tapping rhythm, Surekha and Ajit Nudkatte talked about a seniors’ (80 years and above) group that uses the park as a recreation space. “If this was taken away, where would they go?” they asked and pointed out as Bandra residents, the Linking Road lung was such an integral part of their lives. A park is a “natural sponge”, said Nidhi Chaturvedi from Bandra. “Without parks think about the flooding we would have. As it is, you can feel the temperature soaring,” she added. “See the kids playing. Elite children may have their clubs to play, but where will lesser privileged kids go without parks?” she asked. Naazish Shah highlighted the concerted, organised effort to save the park, stating, “The number of events we had during our protests, like a drawing competition, games, drumming sessions, ensured the cause was always in the news. More importantly, everybody put their egos aside and came together for Patwardhan Park, not parking.”

Voice wise

Zoru Bhathena, a well-known activist who led from the front, pointed to an on-ground effort and added, “There are numerous parking spaces all around, which are unused, so why eye a park?” “We often have people stating that they just want a small portion, but then, an inch becomes more and more encroachment. It is a give them an inch and they will take a yard situation.”

Samir D'Monte said what the victory proved most of all is that “citizens do have a voice. Our democracy is working, it is very precious and maybe we are not using our voice to maximum effect. Protests in China and Hong Kong are put down mercilessly, with protestors facing jail time. We do not face jail here so it is important we exercise our voice. If we do not use it, we will lose it,” he signed off powerfully.

The space became an all-party venue too, with several politicians including MLA Ashish Shelar visiting and all making the correct political noises about saving open spaces, though schemes to take away these spaces had been proposed by them, initially. We will let that rest though, as Sunday proved happily that the park is for walking, playing two heels and not parked four wheels.