Thane’s garbage problem becomes a burning issue

As recurring fires are reported at garbage dumps, residents allege arson; civic officials blame the weather; while civic officials attribute the incidents to rising temperatures and hot weather, locals suspect foul play

The Bhandarli dumping ground in Dombivli on Thursday night

Thane is grappling with recurring fire incidents at its dumping grounds, particularly in the Daighar, Diva and Bhandarli areas, sparking health concerns among residents. While civic officials attribute the incidents to rising temperatures and hot weather, locals suspect foul play.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of Daighar has formally complained to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 14, demanding intervention.

The high plastic content in the waste is exacerbating the situation, as burning plastic releases toxic fumes, causing eye irritation, respiratory issues and nausea among residents. The latest fire at Bhandarli dumping ground in Dombivli, under the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) jurisdiction, sent massive plumes of smoke across the region. This marks the second major fire at the site, intensifying the concerns of residents from 14 surrounding villages who have long opposed the dumping ground due to its environmental and health hazards.

Mounds of trash in flames at the Bhandarli dumping ground on Friday

Bhandarli as well as the villages of Narivli, Bale, Dahisar, Dahisar Mori, Mokashipada, Uttarshiv, Goteghar, Waklan, Bamanliv, Nighu, Nevali, Pimpri and Nagav are still under gram panchayat administration, while the areas around them are governed by municipal corporations.

Growing protests

Following protests by Chauda Gaon residents in 2023, the TMC shifted its dumping operations to Daighar Gaon, which was originally designated for a waste-to-energy project. However, this relocation has led to fresh protests, with residents even moving court over the issue. Thane currently generates 1039 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily, comprising 624 tonnes of wet waste and 390 tonnes of dry waste, including inert waste.

Ongoing dumping at Sabe Gaon, Diva. Pic/Sachin Bhoir

Previously, the civic body disposed of garbage in Diva, but after being penalised by the NGT for damaging mangroves, it ceased dumping there in February 2023. The waste was then temporarily moved to Bhandarli, but following further protests, dumping was halted. TMC then redirected operations to Daighar Gaon, leading to renewed opposition from residents who claim the unscientific dumping is making their lives miserable.

NGT intervention

The temporary dumping ground in Chauda Gaav was utilised by TMC for nine months, leading to the accumulation of over one lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste. Following the publication of a mid-day report, the NGT took suo motu action and, on January 10, 2024, ordered the TMC to clear the waste within four months. Additionally, TMC was directed to deposit a R5 lakh bank guarantee with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), which will be forfeited if the deadline is not met.

A blaze at the Daighar dumping site in Thane

Residents allege that TMC’s promises of temporary dumping solutions have only worsened their living conditions. Laxman Patil, a resident of Chauda Gaav, stated, “We endured the stench and health risks at the chief minister’s request, but the situation has only deteriorated.”

Allegations of arson

Some residents believe the fires are deliberate. “I doubt the fire at Bhandarli-Chauda Gaav was caused by rising temperatures. This looks like someone’s handiwork,” said Laxman Patil. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raju Patil echoed these concerns on social media, posting on X, “Why do we have Thane’s waste, smoke and stench? Bhandarli is on fire, Daighar dumping is on fire, and dumping at Diva has resumed.

Illegal dumping

Residents of Daighar Gaon have been protesting since 2001-02 when a five-hectare plot reserved for a playground was allocated for a waste-to-energy plant, which remains unfinished even after two decades. This has led to the unscientific dumping of waste, causing crops to rot and posing serious health hazards.

Former corporator and local NCP leader Hira Patil has been advocating for decentralised waste management plants instead of concentrating waste disposal in one area. His son, Kiran Patil, who has petitioned the NGT, accused the TMC of illegal waste burning at Daighar, presenting geo-tagged photographic evidence. “The TMC is illegally dumping waste under the guise of processing it, leading to massive fires that endanger thousands of residents,” his complaint states.

Kiran Patil alleged violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, citing the absence of a buffer zone. “This negligence has resulted in severe air pollution, health issues and unbearable odour,” he added, urging NGT to take immediate action.

Sachin Bhoir, a resident of Diva, said, “We have been facing the issue of garbage dumping since 2007. However, after continuous protests by activists from various political parties, local pressure led to the halting of dumping activities in Diva in 2023. Following this, garbage dumping was diverted to Bhandarli Gaon, where locals also protested. Similar objections were raised in Daighar, but the issue remains unresolved there. In the past month, we have witnessed garbage dumping resuming at another plot in Diva. Amid all this, there have been intermittent fire incidents at the old dumping site in Diva. Though these fires are small, the fumes and smoke released are causing health issues for residents.”

‘No designated landfill’

Environmentalist Stalin D, director of NGO Vanashakti, said, “The TMC is indiscriminately dumping garbage at multiple locations, including Kalwa, Kolshet, Anjur, Diva and Kasheli. I have identified 10 illegal dumping locations in Diva alone and have taken the matter to the NGT.”

According to Stalin, the core issue is that TMC has no designated landfill for proper waste disposal, yet it faces constant pressure from builders to clear garbage from urban areas. “Acquiring land for a landfill requires systematic planning and effort, which is clearly lacking. Instead, TMC is focused on keeping city areas clean while dumping waste in rural regions, effectively causing problems for these areas, as the dumping is not done systematically. This is not just about one or two sites there are multiple illegal dumping grounds. Regarding the fires at these dumps, the blaze at the old, closed Diva dumping ground could have been triggered by high temperatures due to the heavy presence of methane. However, fires at the newer, active dumping sites are highly suspicious and warrant further investigation,” he said.

TMCSpeak

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, solid waste management, at the TMC, refuted allegations of deliberate fires and illegal dumping. “We are taking preventive measures such as covering waste with sand, using localised water pumps and conducting awareness programmes for rag pickers,” he stated. Regarding claims of resumed dumping at Diva, Joshi denied any such activities were taking place.

1039 TN

Amount of municipal solid waste generated daily in Thane