Two-time MLA Mangesh Kudalkar (Shinde Sena) and ex-corporator Pravina Morajkar (UBT) need to convince 3 lakh voters that they will address infrastructure breakdown

Pravina Morajkar and Mangesh Kudalkar. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Congestion, lack of connectivity, overcrowding, narrow roads, rising dust and pollution, incomplete infrastructure upgrades, and unfinished redevelopment projects—the Kurla Assembly constituency is a crucible of chaos, blending old and new.

It is one of the six Assembly segments of the Mumbai North Central Parliamentary seat and comprises two civic wards, L and M, including areas like Kurla East and West, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar and parts of Chembur.



The constituency has around 2,97,000 voters, with the main contest this time between two Shiv Sainiks: two-time sitting Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Mangesh Kudalkar from Shinde Sena (Shiv Sena) and former corporator Pravina Morajkar from Uddhav Sena (Shiv Sena-UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Pravina Morajkar during her campaign; (right) Shinde Sena candidate Mangesh Kudalkar. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

One of the constituency's key issues is overcrowding amid inadequate infrastructure. Multiple towers are coming up, and with a growing population, the area faces increased strain without a parallel expansion of civic amenities, leading to narrow roads, congestion, and connectivity issues. Recently, one of the pressing concerns raised by Kurla East residents has been the government’s plan to relocate Dharavi’s project-affected people to an empty plot in Kurla East, sparking local ire. Shiv Sena's Kudalkar has represented the constituency for the last two terms.

Residents have also started a citizens’ movement, termed ‘Lok Chalwal,’ aiming to preserve the old Kurla government milk dairy land for a garden and recreation ground to maintain greenery and open space. mid-day first reported on the Kurla residents’ movement for green space in February 2024.

The 10.4-hectare land, formerly used by the government milk dairy at Nehru Nagar Kurla, has been lying unused since the dairy shut down nearly a decade ago. Strategically located along the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, LTT Kurla Terminus, Mumbai Metro Yellow Line 2B, and the harbour line of the suburban railway, the land was initially earmarked by MMRDA for a mixed-use development plan similar to BKC, but plans shifted to using it for Dharavi rehabilitation.

“One of the main issues in areas like Chembur and Pestom Sagar is high pollution, an age-old problem that needs immediate attention. Politicians should tackle such issues proactively instead of waiting for complaints—it affects everyone,” said Rajan Shewar, a Chembur resident.

In areas like Tilak Nagar and Sahakar Nagar, small buildings are transforming into high-rise towers, creating a nearly new township and straining civic amenities. “This was a large colony for a limited population. Now, the same number of buildings has turned into towers, tripling the population and visibly adding pressure,” said resident Ranjan Sudam Jadhav.

Slum dwellers and those living in hillside areas like Qureshi Nagar, Kasaiwada and Alidada Estate—older slum pockets now under SRA projects—report a need for better connectivity. “Our small houses have become big towers, but there’s no connectivity here. We need autos and buses,” said Mohammad Ansari, another resident.

Kurla has a growing issue of insufficient civic infrastructure and amenities. The lack of these amenities is also leading to safety issues. What do you have to say about it?

Yes, Kurla is in disarray. New colonies have been built, but there are no amenities and no streetlights, leading to safety issues for women. In many places, there aren’t even proper roads. It’s a dire situation.

What are the local issues you would prioritise?

I was the corporator for this area and also chaired the civic health committee. Many issues have remained unresolved for years. The sitting MLA has served two terms but hasn’t fully addressed these problems. I want to bring about real change and solve people’s problems.

There is increasing congestion, and many local issues need attention.

Yes, many issues affecting poorer residents remain incomplete. Take Thakkar Bappa Colony, for example. It’s a colony of leather workers located near the Eastern Express Highway. If you visit, you’ll see the terrible conditions—no roads, no upgrades, no infrastructure. Many residents have contracted diseases like tuberculosis due to the poor conditions. The area has become unlivable. Recently, the chief minister claimed that R2,000 crore had been spent on this constituency. Is that a joke? Where has that money gone, given the state of the colonies here?

The constituency has serious connectivity issues. What is being done to improve that?

Yes, connectivity is lacking, and growth hasn’t matched the population increase. Commuters struggle daily; there’s no space, and no new roads have been built. Cars are parked haphazardly, and roads are disappearing. Visit any major cluster, and you’ll see the problem. This needs to change. Once we’re elected on November 20, Uddhav-ji and Aaditya-ji’s vision will bring significant improvements for the common man.

Water shortages are affecting the constituency. As an MLA for Mumbai, what steps would you take to address this issue?

The water problem is pressing. We raised it at the municipal level, but it requires a city-wide approach. Once elected, I will take up this issue and bring it to the legislature.

Mangesh Kudalkar Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

What are the local issues that you would prioritise? And what are your achievements so far?

I have been living here since birth and have a special bond with the area. I’ve been addressing local issues not only in my two terms as MLA but since my youth. Key issues I’ve tackled include compensation for Swadeshi Mill workers, MHADA issues, and resolving problems on collector land in Pestom Sagar and Chembur, which remains on my priority list.

Kurla has a growing issue of lacking civic infrastructure and amenities falling short. This shortage is also leading to safety issues. What do you have to say about it?

I have proposed an upgrade for Kurla station to the Central government, with work expected to begin by March-April 2025. This will provide a major boost to civic amenities near the station. Several other upgrade projects are underway, each progressing at different stages.

The constituency has significant connectivity issues. What is being done to alleviate that?

In Kurla East, we are constructing a SATIS project, approved by the chief minister’s office, and a flyover over the Chunabhatti level crossing. A new link bridge at the connector’s landing has also been proposed to improve connectivity for Kurla.

The Metro is a new project coming to Kurla. However, there seems to be a lack of stations. The gap between Kurla railway and Metro stations is large. Will the Metro be beneficial to Kurla residents?

Yes, it will. I will advocate for more Metro stations in Kurla. An earlier plan included a station on SG Barve Marg, but that location is too congested and would create issues. I promise to revisit this and push for a solution.

The growing constituency is facing water shortage issues. Water supply is a key issue—what actions would you take to improve the situation as an MLA for Mumbai?

Water is indeed an emerging concern. I’ve been discussing this with the BMC commissioner and preparing for future water needs. A plan to replace all pipelines over 50 years old is also being developed.

Pollution is another pressing issue. What are your thoughts?

Yes, I am committed to developing a botanical garden in Kurla, which will create a large green space in the constituency. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has publicly committed to this project, and I will ensure it comes to fruition.

Redevelopment puts pressure on existing amenities. Are SRA schemes necessary?

Yes, but too many projects start at once and are left incomplete. My priority now is to ensure that all new and redeveloped buildings in Kurla receive proper Occupation Certificates.

CitizenSpeak

Kiran Pailwan, resident

"The plot has about 800-900 trees. Instead of building a cement forest on the site of the old Mother Dairy, our movement is working to gather the strength of public cooperation to create a beautified park for the health of Nehru Nagar residents. The aim is to make our neighbourhood greener together. Kurla East is now overcrowded, with a lack of green or open spaces. Our petition is solely to save this open, green space," said Kiran Pailwan, one of the residents spearheading the agitation.

Jitendra Gupta, citizen activist

Other issues plaguing the constituency in Kurla West include poor connectivity and congestion. “The older roads are insufficient. Kurla West is crowded and congested, with no space to walk. The new Metro line does not have enough stations in Kurla East, and the West has connectivity issues. There is no direct access from LBS Road to the station—one must take a detour via the LTT. It’s an example of complete lack of planning,” said citizen activist Jitendra Gupta.