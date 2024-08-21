On August 21, 2024, Bhushan Gagrani visited Borivali and Kandivali to view several development projects. The visit began with a meeting at the R Central Zone office in Kandivali.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Comprehensive Thalassaemia Care, Paediatric Anaemia, Cancer, and Bone Marrow Transplant Centre in Borivali (East) has had a tremendous impact, allowing many children to live normal lives. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani welcomed the centre's work, underlining that bone marrow transplants can treat thalassaemia. He praised the centre's efforts as exceptional.

On August 21, 2024, Bhushan Gagrani visited Borivali and Kandivali to view several development projects. The visit began with a meeting at the R Central Zone office in Kandivali (West), where the Commissioner spoke with officials on water supply, transportation, and the rehabilitation of individuals impacted by ongoing projects, stated a civic body communique.

During his visit, Gagrani examined the Rajendra Nagar flyover in Borivali (East) and the Capacity Building Centre in Kandivali (East), which included the proposed Civic Amenities Centre. At the Thalassaemia Care Centre, he chatted with doctors and workers, admiring their devotion and commitment to improving children's lives.

The Commissioner underlined the BMC's commitment to delivering quality medical care to Mumbai residents. While private hospitals charge between Rs 25 and 40 lakh for a bone marrow transplant, the BMC provides this service free of charge at its treatment clinics. The Commissioner also announced plans to upgrade the centre by incorporating cutting-edge technology and increasing staffing to offer complete care for youngsters with thalassaemia, anaemia, and cancer.

Gagrani directed officials to provide an uninterrupted, clean, and appropriate water supply in Borivali and Kandivali. He commanded the early discovery and repair of water leaks, emphasising the significance of responding to people's complaints quickly.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of properly rehabilitating those affected by road projects, emphasising that they should be resettled within the same zone. He directed staff to collect specific information on housing availability for the impacted persons.

Gagrani finished his tour by viewing the Rajendra Nagar flyover, the Capacity Building Centre on Akurli Chhed Road in Kandivali (East), and the projected Civic Amenities Centre on Ashok Chakravarty Marg, after which he delivered directions for further activity.