Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) releases manifesto; promises free education, scrapping of Dharavi project x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday unveiled party's manifesto for the Maharashtra elections 2024, assuring free education for male students, stabilising prices of essential items and scrapping of the Dharavi redevelopment project, reported news agency PTI.

Thackeray said most of the poll promises are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) overall assurances, but there are some points that need special attention.

The MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will also launch its manifesto for the Maharashtra elections 2024, he said, reported PTI.

Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, it will be implemented for male students as well if the MVA comes to power, reported PTI.

The MVA will also keep stable the prices of essential commodities, he said.

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it will be scrapped as the project will have ramifications on Mumbai, reported PTI.

Maharashtra and Mumbai will also have a housing policy keeping the rapid urbanisation in mind, he said.

Thackeray said if the MVA comes to power, it will scrap cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothans and it will be done after taking the residents into confidence.

The Sena (UBT) head also said his party will work towards creating jobs.

Ajit Pawar's NCP releases manifesto; promises to raise Ladki Bahin scheme aid to Rs 2,100

The NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the state assembly polls, promising to raise the amount of Ladki Bahin scheme's monthly financial assistance to Rs 2,100 from the present Rs 1,500.

For farmers, the party promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi scheme amount from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per year.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting the November 20 assembly elections as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NCP, which is fighting the elections from 52 constituencies, also unveiled constituency-specific manifestos for all the assembly seats it is contesting.

The manifesto was unveiled separately by party president Ajit Pawar in Baramati, by its state unit president Sunil Tatkare in Mumbai, and working president Praful Patel in Gondia. NCP candidates and local leaders also released the poll manifestos in their respective constituencies.

(With inputs from PTI)