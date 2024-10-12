Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Uddhav Thackeray says Will scrap the Dharavi tender when we win

Uddhav Thackeray says, 'Will scrap the Dharavi tender when we win'

Updated on: 13 October,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Vows to build a temple for Shivaji Maharaj in every Maha district

Uddhav Thackeray says, 'Will scrap the Dharavi tender when we win'

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with his son Yuva Sena chief Aaditya, who spoke for the first time at the party’s Dussehra rally. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article
Uddhav Thackeray says, 'Will scrap the Dharavi tender when we win'
x
00:00

At his annual Dussehra rally held on Saturday with just over a month to go before the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray strongly criticised the ruling Mahayuti government and vowed to cancel the Dharavi redevelopment tender if he comes to power. “When our government comes to power, we will scrap the Dharavi tender and will make sure that the locals are not displaced,” said Thackeray.


He further stated: “I promise you that when we come to power, we will construct the temple of Shivaji Maharaj in every district and state. Shiv Charitra should be preached in this temple.” Talking about the Badlapur encounter, Thackeray alleged that the accused Akshay Shinde was killed, and questioned, “Was he killed to protect someone close to you [BJP]?”


Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters gather for Uddhav Thackeray’s rally at Shivaji Park, Dadar West, on Saturday. pic/SATEJ SHINDE
Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters gather for Uddhav Thackeray’s rally at Shivaji Park, Dadar West, on Saturday. Pic/Satej Shinde    


Thackeray also expressed anger over the delay in the verdict on the MLA disqualification case being heard by the Supreme Court. During his close to 50-minute speech at Shivaji Park in Dadar West, he took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“When we come to power, all decisions that were taken to favour contactors and builders will be cancelled and an inquiry will also be ordered. I would like to tell the government officials too, that those involved in any kind of corruption or responsible for taking wrong decisions will go behind bars,” he said, “They are giving everything to Adani, be it a school at Chandrapur, or Dharavi, or salt pans land,” said Thackeray, adding  that he does not have any personal enmity with businessmen, but things should be done as per the law.

Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray addressed the Dussehra rally for the first time, also allegeing wrongdoing by government officials in favour of the Adani group. 

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, speaking to the crowd, expressed strong confidence that the MVA will reclaim power in Maharashtra, leading to Thackeray’s return as CM. Raut highlighted concerns about resources being shifted out of Maharashtra, stating, “They’ve already taken many things to Gujarat, and now I hear they are also relocating leopards from Junnar to Gujarat.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shiv Sena uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde shivaji park dharavi mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK