Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with his son Yuva Sena chief Aaditya, who spoke for the first time at the party’s Dussehra rally. Pic/Satej Shinde

At his annual Dussehra rally held on Saturday with just over a month to go before the Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray strongly criticised the ruling Mahayuti government and vowed to cancel the Dharavi redevelopment tender if he comes to power. “When our government comes to power, we will scrap the Dharavi tender and will make sure that the locals are not displaced,” said Thackeray.

He further stated: “I promise you that when we come to power, we will construct the temple of Shivaji Maharaj in every district and state. Shiv Charitra should be preached in this temple.” Talking about the Badlapur encounter, Thackeray alleged that the accused Akshay Shinde was killed, and questioned, “Was he killed to protect someone close to you [BJP]?”



Shiv Sena (UBT) supporters gather for Uddhav Thackeray’s rally at Shivaji Park, Dadar West, on Saturday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Thackeray also expressed anger over the delay in the verdict on the MLA disqualification case being heard by the Supreme Court. During his close to 50-minute speech at Shivaji Park in Dadar West, he took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“When we come to power, all decisions that were taken to favour contactors and builders will be cancelled and an inquiry will also be ordered. I would like to tell the government officials too, that those involved in any kind of corruption or responsible for taking wrong decisions will go behind bars,” he said, “They are giving everything to Adani, be it a school at Chandrapur, or Dharavi, or salt pans land,” said Thackeray, adding that he does not have any personal enmity with businessmen, but things should be done as per the law.

Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray addressed the Dussehra rally for the first time, also allegeing wrongdoing by government officials in favour of the Adani group.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, speaking to the crowd, expressed strong confidence that the MVA will reclaim power in Maharashtra, leading to Thackeray’s return as CM. Raut highlighted concerns about resources being shifted out of Maharashtra, stating, “They’ve already taken many things to Gujarat, and now I hear they are also relocating leopards from Junnar to Gujarat.”