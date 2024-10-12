Uddhav Thackeray said, "I parted ways with the BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva"

Uddhav Thackeray while addressing Dussehra rally on Saturday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP, says Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Addressing the Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday targeted the BJP and said that the RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP.

Uddhav said, "I parted ways with the BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva. BJP is like Kauravas, smacks of arrogance," the PTI reported on Saturday.

He further said that BJP should be ashamed of calling itself Bharatiya, it no longer belongs to people.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday paid a tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata at the party's annual Dussehra rally. Ratan Tata, 86, passed away on October 9 at a city hospital.

Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders stood in silence as a mark of respect to the veteran industrialist before Thackeray addressed the rally.

Uddhav said that the Tata group gave India salt, but some industrialists are taking away Mumbai's saltpan lands.

"Tata gave us salt which spices our food. But some industrialists are taking away Mumbai's saltpan lands," Uddhav Thackeray said in his speech, without naming anybody.

"Ratan Tata once told me that JRD Tata trusted him after seeing his work, and then handed over his legacy. He said Balasaheb also chose you (Uddhav) after he found you trustworthy," Thackeray added, according to the PTI.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "It has been a tradition for more than 50 years - only 2 Dussehra rallies are famous - Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally which was started by Balasaheb Thackery and the other one is of RSS' Dussehra rally in Nagpur. Now, the duplicate Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Sena of Modi and Shah is also organising the Dussehra rally in the name of Shiv Sena, many other organisations also do rallies but the importance of the rally that is organised in Shivaji Park has always been more in the country and state," the ANI reported.

"Today, our rally will be held. After Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray is leading the party and he will address the rally. Bow and arrow has always been our symbol, but Modi-Shah through theft gave it to dishonest and duplicate people, but it doesn't change anything. Bow and arrow will always be in our hearts but our symbol is Mashal (flame) now. This Mashal induces fire but also gives light," Sanjay Raut added, as per the ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey termed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as a "duplicate" and said that Uddhav Thackeray has worked for the honour of Maharashtra while others have backstabbed and have been the servitors of Delhi.

Anand Dubey said, "Today, two (Dussehra) rallies are taking place in Mumbai - one, of the real Shiv Sena and the other, of the duplicate Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is taking place at Shivtirth, like every year. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray can't be compared to any other Shiv Sainik or any other duplicate Shiv Sainik. Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has worked for the honour and character of Maharashtra. Others have backstabbed Maharashtra and have been the servitors of Delhi."

"In a month or two, the duplicate Shiv Sena will not be seen anywhere. There will be just one Shiv Sena," Dubey added, the ANI reported.

(with PTI and ANi inputs)