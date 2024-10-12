CM Shinde, while addressing the rally said that Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra was accidental and not permanent

CM Shinde addressing the rally on Saturday evening. Pic/Atul Kamble

Addressing the Dussehra rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that his camp freed the Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals.

CM Shinde said, "We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals," according to the PTI.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction led by Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening held separate Dussehra rallies. The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally was held at Shivaji Park while the Ekanth Shinde faction's rally was held at Azad Maidan.

Both factions aim to show their parties strength through the rallies ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

CM Shinde, while addressing the rally said that Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra was accidental and not permanent.

Referring to Uddhav Thackeray, CM Shinde also said that the previous CM said only eligible residents of Dharavi be rehabilitated, but I included all 2.10 lakh people, according to the PTI.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Sanjay Nirupam had earlier targeted Uddhav Thackeray and said that he has sidelined Hindutva after allying with Congress.

"Shiv Sena rally has a historical context. When Balasaheb used to address the Dussehra rally, he used to give his views on Hindutva to the Shiv Sainiks. There were strong comments, especially on the Congress's policy of appeasement and the communal approach they followed in the name of secularism. Today Uddhav Thackeray has formed an alliance with Congress and has sidelined Hindutva. So he will not be able to speak much on Hindutva in his rally because it will disturb his Muslim votes," he said, according to the ANI.

"In the true sense, the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray will be expressed in Azad Maidan which will be addressed by Eknath Shinde. Along with that, there will be his sharp comments on the bad things that Congress has spread in the country," Nirupam added.

Another Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande said, "Lakhs of people will come. The rally will be held at Azad Maidan. To hear the ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sainiks used to come here from across the country...Shiv Sena had deviated from its path and Eknath Shinde is bringing it back to its path. All his supporters, Hindutva supporters will be there in large numbers," the ANI had earlier reported.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)