Following the inauguration, the northbound stretch of Thane Creek Bridge will be opened to traffic on Monday, the officials said

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the northbound stretch of Thane Creek Bridge No. 3 on the Sion-Panvel Highway and perform the bhoomipujan for seven new creek bridges, an official statement said on Saturday.

Bhoomipujan of the seven new creek bridges along the Revas to Redi coastal highway will be done on Sunday, it said.

The event is scheduled for October 13 will begin at 11 am and will take place via video conferencing, it further said.

Apart from Maharashtra CM Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also attend the event, along with Dadaji Bhuse, the Minister of Public Works, as a prominent guest.

The officials also shared the details of the project of the Thane Creek Bridge No. 3 (Sion-Panvel Highway)-

It said that the total cost of the bridge is around Rs 559 crore

- Length of the Bridge: 3,180 meters (including approach road)

- The northbound route is completed, while the southbound route is 80 per cent complete

According to the statement, the seven new bridges include the following-

- A bridge over Dharmatar Creek with its length being around 10.20 km and an estimated cost of Rs 3,057 crore. It will be a steel bridge and the project is expected to be completed in the next 3 years.

Apart from the Dharmatar Creek bridge, the other bridges include-

- A bridge over Kundalika Creek: 3.82 km, Rs 1,736 crore, Cable-Stayed, expected completion in 3 years.

- Bridge over Agar Danda Creek: 4.31 km, Rs 1,315 crore, Cable-Stayed, expected completion in 3 years.

- Bridge over Banakot Creek: 1.71 km, Rs 408 crore, Cable-Stayed, expected completion in 3 years.

- Bridge over Kelsi Creek: 670 meters, Rs 148 crore, Box Girder, expected completion in 3 years.

- Bridge over Jaigad Creek: 4.40 km, Rs 930 crore, Cable-Stayed, expected completion in 3 years.

- Bridge at Kunkeshwar: 1.58 km, Rs 257 crore, Cable-Stayed.

Revas to Redi Maritime Highway

- Total Length: 498 km

- This project will connect all maritime coasts along the Konkan coastline.

- The total length of the seven upcoming bridges will be 26.70 km, with an administrative approval cost of Rs 7,851 crore.