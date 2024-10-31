Shiv Sena finds itself divided into two factions: the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which broke away to form an alliance with BJP. As both sides prepare for a political showdown in the assembly elections, experts and party insiders weigh in on which faction may hold the upper hand

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. File pics

As the state gears up for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, one of the biggest questions hanging in the air is the future of the Shiv Sena, a party that has long been a key player in the state’s political arena. The Shiv Sena has seen significant changes since its formation in 1966, but the internal rift that surfaced in 2022 led to a historic split, reshaping the political landscape. Now, the Shiv Sena finds itself divided into two factions: the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which broke away to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As both sides prepare for a political showdown in the assembly elections, experts and party insiders weigh in on which faction may hold the upper hand.