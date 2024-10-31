Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > The future of Shiv Sena post split Which faction holds the power

The future of Shiv Sena post-split: Which faction holds the power?

Premium

Updated on: 31 October,2024 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

Shiv Sena finds itself divided into two factions: the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which broke away to form an alliance with BJP. As both sides prepare for a political showdown in the assembly elections, experts and party insiders weigh in on which faction may hold the upper hand

The future of Shiv Sena post-split: Which faction holds the power?

Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. File pics

As the state gears up for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, one of the biggest questions hanging in the air is the future of the Shiv Sena, a party that has long been a key player in the state’s political arena. The Shiv Sena has seen significant changes since its formation in 1966, but the internal rift that surfaced in 2022 led to a historic split, reshaping the political landscape. Now, the Shiv Sena finds itself divided into two factions: the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, which broke away to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As both sides prepare for a political showdown in the assembly elections, experts and party insiders weigh in on which faction may hold the upper hand.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 shiv sena uddhav thackeray Eknath Shinde mumbai maharashtra indian politics

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK