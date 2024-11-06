The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday unveiled its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, promising to raise the amount of the Ladki Bahin scheme's monthly financial assistance to Rs 2,100 from the present Rs 1,500.

For farmers, the party promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi scheme amount from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per year.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 as part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also comprises the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NCP, which is fighting the elections from 52 constituencies, also unveiled constituency-specific manifestos for all the assembly seats it is contesting.

The manifesto was unveiled separately by party president Ajit Pawar in Baramati, by its state unit president Sunil Tatkare in Mumbai, and working president Praful Patel in Gondia. NCP candidates and local leaders also released the poll manifestos in their respective constituencies.

Pawar unveiled both the party's state-level manifesto and constituency-specific manifesto for Baramati.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "We will present the New Maharashtra Vision within 100 days of government formation."

In the manifesto, the party promises to increase the amount given to eligible women under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from the existing Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month.

This initiative will be the largest monthly DBT (direct benefit transfer) in Maharashtra's history providing benefits of Rs 25,000 each per year to over 2.3 crore women, it said.

The manifesto, which gives 11 promises, talks about increasing the old age pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 per month.

For farmers, the party has promised to raise the Shetkari Sanman Nidhi from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per year, combining support from both the central and state governments.

It also talks about waiving the farm loan and giving a 20 per cent additional subsidy for all crops sold under the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Besides this, the NCP also gave an assurance of Rs 25000 per hectare bonus for paddy farmers.

"We have resolved to build more than 45,000 'panand' roads in rural parts of Maharashtra. This is the biggest plan to develop the rural agricultural infrastructure," the manifesto reads.

The party's other promises include a commitment to create 2.5 million jobs and provide monthly stipends of Rs 10,000 to 1 million students through training. It also promises Rs 15,000 monthly salary for Anganwadi and ASHA workers, to reduce electricity bills by 30 per cent while prioritising solar and renewable energy.

"We vow to implement measures that will curb the prices of essential commodities, making them more affordable for everyone," the manifesto document said.