Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also exuded confidence in the Mahayuti alliance retaining power in Maharashtra; calling the Mahayuti alliance a 'common man's government', he further highlighted that the government has done a lot of developmental work

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday exuded confidence in the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 and said the people of the state are aware of the developmental work done by them in the state, reported ANI.

"Our agenda is strong. The people have seen our work and the speed with which we have done various developmental work. We will contest the elections on that only," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said while speaking to the media, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also exuded confidence in the Mahayuti alliance retaining power in Maharashtra. "I am more than a hundred per cent confident because people will work in favour of the work the Mahayuti government has done in two years, when compared with Maha Vikas Aghadi work in two and a half years and people can see development happening at a fast pace," Shinde said while speaking to ANI.

Calling the Mahayuti alliance a 'common man's government', he further highlighted that the government has done a lot of developmental work.

"Our government is a common man's government, and that is why there should be a change and improvement in the common man's life too. We have worked on improving the lives of the people," he added.

The party has pushed for CM Shinde to be presented as the face for the chief ministerial position in its recent meeting held on October 18.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with the counting for all 288 assembly constituencies to be held on November 23.

The main electoral contest is between two alliances; the ruling Mahayuti alliance - comprising of the BJP along with Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress. Both the factions have intensified their preparations as the polling dates draw near. Earlier, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its first list of candidates, with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar contesting from Baramati.

In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)