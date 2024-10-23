Security agencies are instructed to monitor suspicious non-scheduled flights, cash, and freebies in sensitive areas

Officials from various agencies were present at the meeting

Election officers will closely monitor non-scheduled flights to and from Mumbai to track potential cash flow to candidates and political parties ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. A meeting of all security and vigilance agencies was held at the BMC on Tuesday, where instructions were issued to keep a strict watch on the movement of cash, liquor, and other freebies, especially in constituencies vulnerable to such practices.

Ahead of the 2024 Assembly election, all investigative and enforcement agencies related to law, order, and financial matters in Mumbai attended the meeting. During the session, civic chief and district election officer Bhushan Gagrani instructed authorities to take direct action in suspicious cases involving money exchanges, drug smuggling, the sale of gold or silver, liquor, and hawala transactions, particularly in sensitive constituencies.



BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani addressing the meeting

Gagrani also directed the Airport Authority of India to regularly provide information about 'non-scheduled flights' to the Mumbai police and the Income Tax Department. He instructed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to set up a dedicated control room and urged all agencies to appoint nodal officers to ensure effective coordination.

Officials from the Income Tax Department, State Excise, Directorate of Enforcement, Revenue Intelligence, central and state GST departments, Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Customs, State Level Bankers' Committee, Narcotics Control Bureau, Financial Intelligence Unit, as well as representatives from the RBI, Coast Guard, Railway Protection Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Airports Authority of India, Civil Aviation Security, and Mumbai Police, were present at the meeting.

Gagrani further emphasised the need for joint teams from the relevant agencies to be deployed at checkpoints across Mumbai. These teams will closely monitor the city’s borders, ports, beaches, airports, and other transportation hubs.