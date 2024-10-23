Breaking News
Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze
Akasa Air, IndiGo flights get bomb threats
Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai CP's office
BMC issues advisory amid rising turbidity levels, says 'boil and filter water'
MNS nominates party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Election officers to track cash flights ahead of polls

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Election officers to track ‘cash flights’ ahead of polls

Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Security agencies are instructed to monitor suspicious non-scheduled flights, cash, and freebies in sensitive areas

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Election officers to track ‘cash flights’ ahead of polls

Officials from various agencies were present at the meeting

Listen to this article
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Election officers to track ‘cash flights’ ahead of polls
x
00:00

Election officers will closely monitor non-scheduled flights to and from Mumbai to track potential cash flow to candidates and political parties ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. A meeting of all security and vigilance agencies was held at the BMC on Tuesday, where instructions were issued to keep a strict watch on the movement of cash, liquor, and other freebies, especially in constituencies vulnerable to such practices.


Ahead of the 2024 Assembly election, all investigative and enforcement agencies related to law, order, and financial matters in Mumbai attended the meeting. During the session, civic chief and district election officer Bhushan Gagrani instructed authorities to take direct action in suspicious cases involving money exchanges, drug smuggling, the sale of gold or silver, liquor, and hawala transactions, particularly in sensitive constituencies.


BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani addressing the meeting
BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani addressing the meeting


Gagrani also directed the Airport Authority of India to regularly provide information about 'non-scheduled flights' to the Mumbai police and the Income Tax Department. He instructed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to set up a dedicated control room and urged all agencies to appoint nodal officers to ensure effective coordination.

Officials from the Income Tax Department, State Excise, Directorate of Enforcement, Revenue Intelligence, central and state GST departments, Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Customs, State Level Bankers' Committee, Narcotics Control Bureau, Financial Intelligence Unit, as well as representatives from the RBI, Coast Guard, Railway Protection Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Airports Authority of India, Civil Aviation Security, and Mumbai Police, were present at the meeting.

Gagrani further emphasised the need for joint teams from the relevant agencies to be deployed at checkpoints across Mumbai. These teams will closely monitor the city’s borders, ports, beaches, airports, and other transportation hubs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 brihanmumbai municipal corporation Election Commission mumbai mumbai news Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK