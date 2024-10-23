Breaking News
Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze
Akasa Air, IndiGo flights get bomb threats
Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai CP's office
BMC issues advisory amid rising turbidity levels, says 'boil and filter water'
MNS nominates party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 AIMIM may split MVA votes boost BJP in polls

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: AIMIM may split MVA votes, boost BJP in polls

Premium

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Muslim vote division in key Mumbai seats could weaken MVA

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: AIMIM may split MVA votes, boost BJP in polls

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the media on September 25. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Key Highlights

  1. If AIMIM decides to contest, the chances of MVA candidates winning could diminish
  2. Key areas in Mumbai could see vote splitting if AIMIM fields candidates
  3. It is said that AIMIM might field 15 candidates from Muslim-dominated constituencies

Could the All India Majlis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate potentially draw votes away from the MVA and inadvertently benefit the BJP-Mahayuti in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections? This is a growing concern among MVA supporters. If AIMIM decides to contest in Muslim-dominated constituencies, the chances of MVA candidates winning could diminish due to a division of Muslim votes. Key areas in Mumbai with substantial Muslim populations, such as Chandivli, Bandra East and West, Kurla, Anushakti Nagar, Malad West, Dindoshi, Shivaji Nagar-Mankhurd, Jogeshwari East and West, Versova, and Andheri West, could see vote splitting if AIMIM fields candidates in these regions.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen aimim Mahayuti Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 mumbai news mumbai Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK