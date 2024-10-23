Muslim vote division in key Mumbai seats could weaken MVA
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the media on September 25. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi
Key Highlights
- If AIMIM decides to contest, the chances of MVA candidates winning could diminish
- Key areas in Mumbai could see vote splitting if AIMIM fields candidates
- It is said that AIMIM might field 15 candidates from Muslim-dominated constituencies
Could the All India Majlis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate potentially draw votes away from the MVA and inadvertently benefit the BJP-Mahayuti in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections? This is a growing concern among MVA supporters. If AIMIM decides to contest in Muslim-dominated constituencies, the chances of MVA candidates winning could diminish due to a division of Muslim votes. Key areas in Mumbai with substantial Muslim populations, such as Chandivli, Bandra East and West, Kurla, Anushakti Nagar, Malad West, Dindoshi, Shivaji Nagar-Mankhurd, Jogeshwari East and West, Versova, and Andheri West, could see vote splitting if AIMIM fields candidates in these regions.