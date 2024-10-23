Muslim vote division in key Mumbai seats could weaken MVA

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressing the media on September 25. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

If AIMIM decides to contest, the chances of MVA candidates winning could diminish Key areas in Mumbai could see vote splitting if AIMIM fields candidates It is said that AIMIM might field 15 candidates from Muslim-dominated constituencies

Could the All India Majlis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate potentially draw votes away from the MVA and inadvertently benefit the BJP-Mahayuti in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections? This is a growing concern among MVA supporters. If AIMIM decides to contest in Muslim-dominated constituencies, the chances of MVA candidates winning could diminish due to a division of Muslim votes. Key areas in Mumbai with substantial Muslim populations, such as Chandivli, Bandra East and West, Kurla, Anushakti Nagar, Malad West, Dindoshi, Shivaji Nagar-Mankhurd, Jogeshwari East and West, Versova, and Andheri West, could see vote splitting if AIMIM fields candidates in these regions.