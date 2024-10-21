Breaking News
Updated on: 22 October,2024 08:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Dighe told mid-day, “I have requested my party to give me an opportunity from the Thane city constituency. Times have changed

Kedar Dighe. Pic/X

Kedar Dighe, nephew of the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, has demanded a ticket from the Thane Assembly constituency. Dighe has been actively involved with Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) activities since the party’s split. Anand Dighe was an influential heavyweight politician and the face of the undivided Shiv Sena in Thane, but he never contested an election, just like Shiv Sena chief, the late Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb’s grandson, Aaditya Thackeray, was the first in the family to contest an election. Now, Dighe, too, has decided to contest against BJP’s Sanjay Kelkar.


Dighe told mid-day, “I have requested my party to give me an opportunity from the Thane city constituency. Times have changed. If we want to change the city, we need to participate in elections and win.”


According to election data, from 1990 to 2009, the undivided Shiv Sena won five consecutive elections in the Thane constituency. However, in 2014, Shiv Sena’s candidate Ravindra Phatak lost to BJP’s Sanjay Kelkar, as both parties contested separately. In the last two elections, Kelkar won the Thane seat.


