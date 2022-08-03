Shiv Sena leader Kedar Dighe appointed by Uddhav accused of intimidation in rape FIR

Kedar, nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was appointed as the party's Thane unit chief by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray recently

Kedar Dighe

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR for rape which names Shiv Sena leader Kedar Dighe for alleged intimidation.

Kedar, nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was appointed as the party's Thane unit chief by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray recently.

According to highly placed sources in the police department, on July 28, a person identified as Rohit Kapoor had called a 23-year-old woman to his hotel room in Lower Parel where the women works as a Club ambassador. Kapoor told her he is ready to buy club membership and asked her to come to his room to take money.

Also read: Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune



When women entered in his room, Kapoor allegedly sexually assaulted her. Scared woman had not disclosed the incident to anyone. But on July 31, she revealed this to her friends, who later called up Kapoor and questioned him of the act. Kapoor allegedly blocked the victim’s friends and contacted his friend Kedar Dighe to intervene.

"Dighe first told women not to go to police and settle the matter by accepting money. When women didn't budge then Dighe allegedly threatened her for life," told a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

The women visited NM Joshi Marg police station on Tuesday morning and registered the complaint. Cops immediately lodged FIR against accused person and Dighe under IPC section 376 (rape), 506 (part 2) (criminal intimidation).