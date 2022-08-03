Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune

A windowpane of the car in which Samant was travelling was damaged in the incident, he said

Uday Samant. File pic

Former Maharashtra minister Uday Samant's car was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified persons in Pune's Katraj area on Tuesday evening.

Samant, one of the 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, was here to attend Shinde's various programs, a source close to him said. A windowpane of the car in which Samant was travelling was damaged in the incident, he said.

A video of a mob trying to surround Samant's vehicle and shouting slogans circulated on social media. Incidentally, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's public meeting was held in the vicinity around the same time.

