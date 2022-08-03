Breaking News
Mumbai: Mid-monsoon dry spell likely to end later this week
Mumbai: BMC to strip licences of shops encouraging illegal hawkers
Mumbai sees second day with no deaths but Covid-19 cases rise
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Eknath Shinde loyalist ex minister Samants car attacked in Pune

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune

Updated on: 03 August,2022 09:14 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

A windowpane of the car in which Samant was travelling was damaged in the incident, he said

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune

Uday Samant. File pic


Former Maharashtra minister Uday Samant's car was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified persons in Pune's Katraj area on Tuesday evening.

Samant, one of the 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, was here to attend Shinde's various programs, a source close to him said. A windowpane of the car in which Samant was travelling was damaged in the incident, he said.

Also read: If we were traitors, would people support us, asks Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde


A video of a mob trying to surround Samant's vehicle and shouting slogans circulated on social media. Incidentally, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's public meeting was held in the vicinity around the same time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

shiv sena Eknath Shinde mumbai police aaditya thackeray national news pune

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK