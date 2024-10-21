Dy CM Fadnavis headlines party’s first list of 99 candidates, as winners seek to retain their seats

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule will contest from Kamptee. Pic/Satej Shinde (right) Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will contest from the Nagpur South-West seat. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: Biggies, winners make it in BJP's 1st list of 99 candidates x 00:00

The BJP announced its first list of 99 candidates, mostly sitting MLAs, for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The names included Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West and state party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule from Kamptee. Bawankule was denied a ticket in 2019 from Kamptee, his citadel. He was later elected as MLC. This year he will replace sitting MLA Tekchand Savarkar. Fadnavis has been representing Nagpur South-West since 2009. Before delimitation, he represented Nagpur West since 1999. Former CM Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya Chavan will be the BJP's face in the family's stronghold of Bhokar in Nanded district.