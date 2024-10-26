Breaking News
Mumbai Police nabs three including woman with 24.5 kilos of marijuana worth lakhs in Tilak Nagar

Updated on: 26 October,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The team of police officials who were part of the operation

Mumbai Police on Saturday said that it has arrested three people including a woman with Marijuana worth over 6 lakhs in the eastern suburbs of the city.


According to the police, a police team from Unit 6 of Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended three individuals, including two men and one woman carrying bags with them, in the vicinity of Tilak Nagar Terminal while they were acting suspiciously. When the police approached the suspects, they allegedly attempted to flee, abandoning their travel bags.


"It raised further suspicion, leading the police to detain them. Upon inspecting the bags, the officers founda substantial quantity of marijuana weighing a total of 24.5 kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 6,12,500. In addition, other items worth Rs 6,42,110 were also recovered," said an official.


The police said that the suspects had brought the drugs from an another state for sale of the banned narcotics in Mumbai.

"A case has been registered against them under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Tilak Nagar police station," the official said.

The arrested suspects were produced before court, which granted police custody for further investigation. Further investigations in the matter are being conducted by the officials of Crime Branch's Unit 6, an official said.

mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

