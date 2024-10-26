According to the police, the accused, Sujeet Singh, 32, was arrested from Ludhiana in a joint operation with Punjab Police. He was allegedly aware of the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique and supplied money to other accused and was involved in the supply of arms

Baba Siddique. File pic

In a major breakthrough in Baba Siddique murder case, Mumbai Police has arrested a suspect from Punjab who was in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, the police said.

Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested the suspect, identified as Sujeet Singh (32), for allegedly being in touch with abroad-based gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

The accused was allegedly communicating through multiple accounts on various social media apps.

“Multiple accounts were made on these apps, and they were in touch with each other,” said a police officer.

According to the DGP of Punjab Police, Sujeet Singh is a resident of Mumbai and was wanted by the Mumbai police for the murder of Baba Siddique. He was arrested in a joint operation in Ludhiana. The X account of Punjab Police's DGP mentioned that Singh was informed about the killing three days in advance by one Nitin Sapre.

The Mumbai crime branch stated that Singh was involved in the conspiracy to kill the Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.

He previously lived in Ghatkopar’s Chedda Nagar area and was apprehended in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

While seeking his police custody, the Mumbai Police informed the Esplanade court that they have recovered five firearms and suspect that more may have been supplied to the gang.

According to the police, Singh was aware of the conspiracy to kill Baba Siddique and had been in contact with Anmol Bishnoi. He allegedly supplied money to other accused individuals and was involved in the supply of arms. Singh reportedly fled from Mumbai one month before the crime occurred and was arrested in Ludhiana.

Singh, also known by his alias name Babbu, was in touch with one Akhtar, a fellow villager. He then came in contact with Sapre and other alleged accomplices four to five months before the crime took place.

Babbu has no known criminal record; however, the police are verifying this, sources said.

“Singh introduced himself to the group as Babbu. Hence, we are verifying whether he has any criminal record against him,” the police stated.

He has been granted police custody until November 4 and further investigations are underway, the police said on Saturday.