The NIA has declared a Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is wanted in multiple criminal cases, including a shooting incident near Salman Khan's residence.

File Pic

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol has been named in two NIA cases filed in 2022 and is wanted for several criminal activities, making him a key target in the agency’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime.

Recently, Anmol has gained attention in connection with investigations in Mumbai, particularly for his alleged involvement in activities linked to a political party. Additionally, he is wanted in relation to a shooting incident outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s residence earlier this year, according to ANI.





The NIA has issued a public appeal, urging anyone with information on Anmol’s whereabouts to come forward. The agency believes that his arrest could unveil crucial details about the extensive criminal networks he is associated with. Anmol has been linked to numerous organised crime activities, including smuggling and extortion.





This reward announcement comes as part of the NIA’s larger efforts to dismantle organised crime rings that have spread across the country. Earlier this year, the agency conducted a multi-state raid, targeting criminal and terrorist outfits. In January, NIA teams raided 32 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Chandigarh as part of three ongoing cases, according to ANI reports.





The raids led to the recovery of illegal arms, including two pistols and ammunition, as well as cash totalling Rs 4.60 lakh, and other incriminating materials such as documents and digital devices. These operations were linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate. These groups have been accused of orchestrating terror-related activities, smuggling arms and explosives, and carrying out targeted killings.





Anmol’s brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, and his associates, including Goldy Brar, have been under the NIA’s scrutiny for their role in a variety of criminal activities. Their syndicate has expanded its influence across several Indian states and even operates internationally in collaboration with Harwinder Singh, also known as Rinda, a designated individual terrorist.





According to ANI, this criminal network has been linked to some of the most high-profile cases in recent years, including the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and religious leader Pardeep Kumar. They have also been involved in large-scale extortion targeting businessmen and professionals.





As the NIA steps up its efforts to crack down on organised crime, Anmol Bishnoi’s capture is seen as a vital step towards disrupting these criminal operations. Authorities are confident that his arrest could help further expose the workings of the Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate and other terror-linked networks operating within the country.





Anyone with information on Anmol Bishnoi’s location is urged to contact authorities immediately, with the NIA offering Rs 10 lakh for credible leads that result in his arrest.

(With inputs from ANI)