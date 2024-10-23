The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed that three suspected shooters in the Baba Siddiqui murder case were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol via Snapchat before executing the attack. The police have arrested 10 individuals, and several suspects remain at large.

According to ANI reports, in the ongoing investigation into the murder of former MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, it has emerged that three suspected shooters involved in the crime were in contact with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, through the messaging app Snapchat, according to the Mumbai Crime Branch.



As per ANI reports, the Crime Branch revealed that the suspected shooters communicated with Anmol Bishnoi via Snapchat before executing the killing of Siddiqui. The suspects allegedly deleted the messages after receiving them to cover their tracks. Anmol Bishnoi, who is reportedly based in Canada and the United States, has been linked to several accused in the case, highlighting an international connection.



Baba Siddiqui was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar, Mumbai, and sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries on October 12. The brutal attack shocked the local community and led to an extensive investigation by the authorities.

According to ANI, the Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested 10 individuals in connection with the case, including two shooters and a weapon supplier. The investigation has also uncovered the involvement of Pune-based Praveen Lonkar, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack. Lonkar was in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi, adding a significant lead to the investigation.



During the examination of Snapchat accounts linked to the arrested individuals, the authorities discovered the shooters’ communication with Bishnoi, further implicating him in the plot. Additionally, four mobile phones were seized from the suspects, which are now part of the ongoing forensic investigation, as per ANI reports.



However, several accused, including shooter Shivkumar Gautam, are still on the run, and the police are actively searching for them. The case has grown increasingly complex, with the involvement of a criminal network spanning across countries.



In a related development, Mumbai Police suspended police security guard Shyam Sonawane on October 19. Sonawane was present with Baba Siddiqui at the time of the attack, and his suspension comes amid questions surrounding the circumstances of the incident.



The Mumbai Crime Branch continues its investigation, and further arrests are expected as they delve deeper into the organised crime links in this high-profile murder.

(With inputs from ANI)