The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court denied bail to shooter Vicky Gupta on October 18 in the Salman Khan firing case. The detailed order was, however, released on Monday, October 21. Gupta and his associate, Sagar Pal, fired near the actor's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra West on the morning of April 14

The shooters apprehended for firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence did so with the "intention or knowledge" to kill him, acting on the instigation of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol, a Mumbai court stated while denying bail to one of the accused in the case.

BD Shelke, the special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), denied bail to shooter Vicky Gupta on October 18. The detailed order was, however, released on Monday, October 21. Gupta and his associate, Sagar Pal, fired near Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra West on the morning of April 14, reported news agency PTI.

In the order, Judge Shelke noted that the first information report (FIR) clearly indicates that two individuals arrived on a motorcycle, with the pillion rider firing shots at the first floor of Salman Khan's home. "The statement of the victim [Khan] reveals that, as a celebrity, he has many fans and often greets them from the gallery on the first floor of his house, even in the early morning," the court stated.

The bench further remarked that Salman Khan's statement and the FIR's details suggest "the shots were fired in the direction of where he spends time in his house."

The order also mentioned that a call recording transcript between Gupta and Anmol has been submitted by the prosecution. "This demonstrates that, on Anmol Bishnoi's instigation and directions, accused number 1 (Gupta) and accused number 2 (Pal) committed these acts," the court noted. Bishnoi is named as a wanted accused in the charge sheet filed by the police, PTI reported.

The judge emphasised that the confessional statement of the accused is crucial prima facie evidence in the bail decision. According to PTI, the court highlighted Gupta's admission of having come into contact with Pal and subsequently joining the gang of the wanted accused. Gupta detailed how he joined the gang and outlined the reconnaissance and planning that preceded the shooting.

The court observed that the confessional statement and supporting evidence clearly indicate that Gupta and Pal, along with other wanted individuals, conspired to kill Khan with the knowledge of their criminal intentions.

Regarding the invocation of MCOCA against Gupta, the court stated that the accused cannot evade charges punishable under the Act merely because they lack prior criminal records. The chargesheets against Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi, both wanted in this case, can be considered for applying MCOCA against Gupta, the court concluded.

The evidence presented, including the confessional statement, suggests Gupta's complicity in the crime. Considering the nature of the offence, the court deemed the possibility of similar crimes being repeated by a gang member as significant. Judge Shelke ruled that the accused is not entitled to bail.

Gupta, Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody for the firing incident. Another accused, Anujkumar Thapan, has reportedly committed suicide while in police custody.

(With PTI inputs)