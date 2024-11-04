The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place three days later. A total of 288 seats will go for polls in the state

Mumbai City Collector and Additional District Election Officer Sanjay Yadav on Monday informed that a total of 105 candidates will contest on the 10 seats that will go for polls in Mumbai City for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday.

The 10 assembly constituencies of Mumbai City District are Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Sewri, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, and Colaba.

The final list of 105 candidates was confirmed after 12 candidates withdrew their nominations on the last day. Five candidates withdrew nominations from Byculla, three from Dharavi, and two each from Worli and Colaba.

Here's the complete list of the 105 candidates for the 10 Assembly seats in Mumbai City:

Dharavi

1) Dr. Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad, Indian National Congress

2) Manohar Kedari Raibag - Bahujan Samaj Party

3) Rajesh Shivdas Khandare - Shiv Sena

4) Ananta Sambhaji Mahajan - People's Party of India Democratic

5) Manoj Laxman Wakchaure - Aapki Apni Party Peoples

6) Ajay Ramchandra Dethe - Independent

7) Akash Laxman Khartmal - Independent

8) Ishwar Vilas Tathawade - Independent

9) Gazi Sadoddin - Independent

10) Dalvi Raju Sahebrao - Independent

11) Prashant Uttam Kamble - Independent

12) Adv. Sandeep Dattu Katke - Independent

Sion Koliwada

1) Ganesh Kumar Yadav - Indian National Congress

2) Captain R. Tamil Selvan - Bharatiya Janata Party

3) Vilas Dhondu Kamble - Bahujan Samaj Party

4) Sanjay Prabhakar Bhogale - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

5) Muhammad Shabbir Abdul Waris Ansari

6) Rajguru Balkrishna Kadam - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

7) Rangan Krishna Devendra - Prahar Janshakti Party

8) Shams Alam Ghulam Hussain Sheikh - Insaniyat Party

9) Ashwani Kumar Ramdarsh Pathak - Independent

10) Karam Hussain Kitabullah Khan - Independent

11) Pramit Kamlesh Mehta - Independent

12) Malik Khushnud Malik Mehmood Ahmed - Independent

13) Vetteswar Periyandar - Independent

14) Shanoor Abdul Wahab Sheikh - Independent

15) Sangeeta Avinash Jadhav - Independent

Wadala

1) Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar - Bharatiya Janata Party

2) Shraddha Shridhar Jadhav - Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

3) Snehal Sudhir Jadhav - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

4) Jalal Mukhtar Khan - Bahujan Maha Party

5) Manoj Mohan Gaikwad - Republican Army

6) Ramesh Yashwant Shinde - Right to Recall Party

7) Atul Sharda Shivaji Kale - Independent

8) Manoj Maruti Pawar - Independent

9) Suryakant Sakharam Mane - Independent

Mahim

1) Amit Raj Thackeray - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

2) Mahesh Baliram Sawant - Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

3) Sadanand Shankar Sarvankar - Shiv Sena

4) Sudhir Bandu Jadhav - Bahujan Samaj Party

5) Farooq Saleem Syed - Bahujan Republican Socialist Party

6) Nitin Ramesh Dalvi - Independent

Worli

1) Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena)

2) Milind Murli Deora - Shiv Sena

3) Suresh Kumar Mishrilal Gautam - Bahujan Samaj Party

4) Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

5) Amol Anand Nikalje - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

6) Amol Shivaji Rokade - Republican Army

Bhagwan Babasaheb Nagargoje - Samata Party

Bhimrao Namdeo Sawant - Ambedkarite Party of India

Rizwanur Rehman Qadri - AIMIM political party

10) Mohammad Irshad Rafatullah Sheikh - Independent

Shivadi

1) Ajay Vinayak Chaudhary - Shiv Sena

2) Bala Dagdu Nandgaonkar - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

3) Madan Harishchandra Khale - Bahujan Samaj Party

4) Milind Deorao Kamble - Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

5) Mohan Kisan Waidande - Swabhimani Paksha

6) Anagha Kaushal Chhatrapati - Independent

Sanjay Nana Gajanan Ambole - Independent

Byculla

1) Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar - Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)

2) Yamini Yashwant Jadhav - Shiv Sena

3) Waris Ali Shaikh - Bahujan Samaj Party

4) Farhan Habib Choudhary - Peace Party

5) Fayaz Ahmed Rafiq Ahmed Khan - AIMIM

6) Mohammad Naeem Shaikh - M Political Party

7) Waheed Ahmed Abdul Jalil Qureshi - Bahujan Mukti Party

8) Vinod Mahadev Chavan - Delhi Janata Party

9) Shahe Alam Shamim Ahmed Khan - National Olma Council

10) Saeed Ahmed Khan - Samajwadi Party

11) Abbas F Chhatriwala - Independent

12) Girish Dilip Varhadi - Independent

13) Rehan Wasiullah Khan - Independent

14) Sajid Qureshi - Independent

Malabar Hill

1) Bherulal Dayalal Choudhary (Shiv Sena)

2) Mangal Prabhat Lodha - Bharatiya Janata Party

3) Ketan Kishore Bawne - Right to Recall Party

4) Sabina Salim Pathan - AIMIM Political Party

5) Ali Rahim Sheikh - Independent

6) Ravindra Ramakant Thakur - Independent

7) Vidya Naik - Independent

8) Shankar Sonawane - Independent

Mumbadevi

1) Amin Patel - Indian National Congress

2) Shaina Manish Chudasama Munot - Shiv Sena

3) Paramesh Murli Kurakula - Right to Recall Party

4) Mohd Shuaib Bashir Khatib - Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram)

5) Mohd Zaid Mansoori - All India Majlis-e-Inqilab-e-Millat

6) Mohd Naeem Shaikh - AIM Political Party

7) Hammad Syed - Peace Party

8) Amir Iqbal Natiq - Independent

9) Nazir Hameed Khan - Independent

10) Mohd Raza Ismail Motiwala - Independent

11) Uma Parveen Babu Jariwala - Independent

Colaba

1) Arjun Ganpat Rukhe - Bahujan Samaj Party

2) Adv. Rahul Suresh Narvekar - Bharatiya Janata Party

3) Hira Nawaji Dewasi - Indian National Congress

4) Jivram Chintaman Baghel - Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

5) Vilas Hari Borle - Democratic Unity Party

6) Suryakant Multanmalji Jain - Veer Janshakti Party

7) Chandrashekhar Dattaram Shetye - Independent

8) Chand Mohammad Sheikh - Independent

9) Prashant Prakash Ghadge - Independent

10) Manohar Gopal Jadhav - Independent

11) Mohammad Rizwan Kotwala - Independent

12) Vivek Kumar Tiwari - Independent

13) Saddam Feroze Khan - Independent

The polling for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20, from 7 am to 6 pm. The model code of conduct has been enforced in the district and the code of conduct is being strictly implemented to conduct the elections in a transparent and fearless environment, the Collector's office informed in a press release.

The nominations were scrutinised on October 30.

Information for voters

"The polling stations have been decentralised and rationalised after a review of the election work by Mumbai City Collector and Additional District Election Officer Sanjay Yadav. If there are more than 10 polling stations in one polling station area, they have been shifted to nearby places. Voters have been informed through media, social media about the changes made in the polling stations after the rationalization. Along with this, a letter with the signature of the concerned Voter Registration Officer along with the 'QR Code' containing information about the polling stations is being delivered to the doorsteps of every voter," the press release further stated.

On the day of polling, each polling station will be provided with drinking water, toilets, seating arrangements, and waiting rooms for voters in case of crowding.

Voters can check their name in the electoral list and register as a new voter through the Voter Helpline App. Yadav appealed to the voters to visit https: / / voters. eci. gov. in / to check if their names are there in the voter list. The Mumbai City District Administration has displayed QR codes at various places through which citizens will be able to check their names in the voter list. With the help of the Cvigil app, voters can file a complaint regarding violation of the code of conduct. Complaints made on this app are resolved within 100 minutes.

Voter Helpline number: 1950

Office of the Collector, Mumbai City - Control Room No. - 022-2082.2781

Election Control Room - 7977363304

Of the total 25,43,610 voters in the 10 assembly constituencies in Mumbai City, 11,77,462 are female, 13,65,904 are male and 244 transgender voters. There will be a total 2,538 polling stations across the 10 assembly seats.

Constituency-wise number of voters

Dharavi - 2,61,869

Sion -Koliwada - 2,83,271

Wadala - 2,05,387

Mahim - 2,25,951

Worli - 2,64,520

Sewri - 2,75,384

Byculla - 2,58,856

Malabar Hill - 2,61,162

Mumbadevi - 2,41,959

Colaba - 2,65,251