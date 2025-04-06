Breaking News
Sunita Ahuja on son Yashwardhan Ahuja's Bollywood debut: 'I have been praying to Mata Rani'

Updated on: 06 April,2025 11:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Ahead of son Yashvardhan Ahuja's much-anticipated Bollywood debut, mom Sunita Ahuja has been praying for his grand success from Mata Rani this Chaitra Navratri

Sunita Ahuja on son Yashwardhan Ahuja's Bollywood debut: 'I have been praying to Mata Rani'

Sunita Ahuja with son Yashvardhan. Picture Courtesy/Yashvardhan Ahuja's Instagram account

Ahead of son Yashvardhan Ahuja's much-anticipated Bollywood debut, mom Sunita Ahuja has been praying for his grand success from Mata Rani this Chaitra Navratri. 


Speaking exclusively to IANS, Govinda's wife said, "I have been praying to Mata Rani that Yash shall receive a lot of Yash (Fame), and he shall make a mark of himself in the world."


She added that she has requested Mata Rani to always protect and look after her son and that no one should be able to cast an evil eye on him.


Sunita went on saying, "He shall be blessed with a lot of name, fame, and wealth."

Revealing how Yashvardhan celebrated Chaitra Navratri, Sunita stated that while normally Yash eats non-veg to keep up his protein intake, he has completely quit non-vegetarian food his Navratri. She later added that he is not fasting.

Yashvardhan has been roped in for National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh's next. The highly anticipated flick will also mark the Bollywood debut of Govinda’s son. He will be seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan in his first B-town project.

Sai Rajesh is credited with his work in Blockbuster Tamil movies like 'Colour Photo, 'Hrudaya Kaleyam', and 'Baby', to name a few.

The yet-to-be-titled drama is set to hit the theatres later this year. Before venturing into acting Yashvardhan has assisted in the films such as 'Dishoom', 'Baaghi', and Salman Khan's upcoming drama 'Kick 2'.

Produced by Madhu Mantena in collaboration with Allu Aravind and SKN Films, the makers are yet to lock in the female lead for the movie.

Meanwhile, Sunita was further asked about her daughter Tina carving her own path. Reacting to this, she said, "With the blessings of Mata Rani, Tina has been doing a lot of work and collaborations."

"May the blessing of Mata Rani be with both my children," she concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

