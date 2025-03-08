Sunita Ahuja has recently been making headlines due to the speculations about her separation from her husband Govinda

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja in talks for Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 x 00:00

Sunita Ahuja is reportedly in talks for the next season of the popular reality show, "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives". Sources claim, "We heard Sunita Ahuja is going to be considered for the upcoming season of The Fabulous Housewives. She has been someone the audiences have truly loved, and her fan following has increased by the day." However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

The reports claimed that Sunita had issued a divorce notice to Govinda six months ago. However, Govinda's manager refuted such rumours saying that nothing of such sorts have been put into action by Govinda.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS he stated, “Right now, the news is being spread all over the place. So we are keeping an eye on it. Yes, she has sent a legal notice in the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn’t yet reached us”.

The manager also said that Sunita has been doing such acts, which intrigue the audience with regards to Govinda, for the past few days.

He continued, “You must have seen that something or the other has been coming up. This or that. Sunita ji has said something or other about Govinda ji. She said she taught him acting or dance”.

The manager said that Govinda lives in the bungalow for most of the time while Sunita lives in a flat but there isn't any lack of interest on actor’s part when it comes to looking after Sunita and his family.

“There are certain things that are going on. But they are on their own terms. But it is not like there is any lack on his part about looking after for the family. Govinda is a man of a different nature. He stands for others, and for his family”, the manager shared.

However, Shashi refused to call this set-up (the actor spending a generous time in his bungalow and Sunita living in a flat) as the couple living separately.

“They don't live separately. Govinda lives in his bungalow. Most of the time, he lives there. Yes, he comes and goes to his house. He lives in a bungalow for a few days. He works in a political party, he is in the ministry. He is associated with the government. So, it’s very natural for him to spend some time in his bungalow”, he added.

Govinda and Sunita got married in March 1987. The couple has two kids, their daughter Tina, and son Yashvardhan.