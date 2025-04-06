'Tron: Ares' trailer out, film to be released on THIS date

The trailer of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' has been unveiled. It is the third film in the "Tron" franchise after the 1982 original and the 2010 sequel 'Tron: Legacy'

It is the third film in the "Tron" franchise after the 1982 original and the 2010 sequel 'Tron: Legacy', as per Variety.

Jared Leto leads the film, which includes original star Jeff Bridges back as Kevin Flynn. Leto plays Ares, one of the programs from the digital universe who is tasked to enter the real world. The cast also includes Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro and Gillian Anderson. Notably, Peters plays Julian Dillinger, who shares a last name with David Warner's Ed Dillinger, the villain from the first film.

The trailer gives the first look at the clash of our reality with the video game world of Tron.

"Tron: Ares" will be released on October 10.

