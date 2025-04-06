Breaking News
Maharashtra govt considering ban on Anil Deshmukh's book, claims Sule
Turtle Rehabilitation Project: 340 Indian Star Tortoises released in wild
Water supply to be disrupted in BKC on April 8
Ram Navami: Mumbai Police to deploy heavy security cover in city
BMC demolishes unauthorised structure of bungalow in Madh
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tron Ares trailer out film to be released on THIS date

'Tron: Ares' trailer out, film to be released on THIS date

Updated on: 06 April,2025 12:20 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

The trailer of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' has been unveiled. It is the third film in the "Tron" franchise after the 1982 original and the 2010 sequel 'Tron: Legacy'

'Tron: Ares' trailer out, film to be released on THIS date

Picture Courtesy/Walt Disney Studios's Instagram account

Listen to this article
'Tron: Ares' trailer out, film to be released on THIS date
x
00:00

The trailer of Disney's 'Tron: Ares' has been unveiled.


It is the third film in the "Tron" franchise after the 1982 original and the 2010 sequel 'Tron: Legacy', as per Variety.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)


Jared Leto leads the film, which includes original star Jeff Bridges back as Kevin Flynn. Leto plays Ares, one of the programs from the digital universe who is tasked to enter the real world. The cast also includes Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Sarah Desjardins, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro and Gillian Anderson. Notably, Peters plays Julian Dillinger, who shares a last name with David Warner's Ed Dillinger, the villain from the first film.

The trailer gives the first look at the clash of our reality with the video game world of Tron.

"Tron: Ares" will be released on October 10.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jared leto hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK