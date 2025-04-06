Breaking News
Akshaye Khanna to join Prasanth Varma's third project, ‘Mahakali’

Updated on: 06 April,2025 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna will be a part of director Prasanth Varma’s third project, ‘Mahakali’

Akshaye Khanna

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna will be a part of director Prasanth Varma’s third project, ‘Mahakali’.  


The Pan-India success of the blockbuster ‘Hanu-Man’ introduced audiences to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).


Late last year, director Prasanth Varma announced his third project, ‘Mahakali’, which promises to usher in a new chapter in the PVCU.


‘Mahakali’ is being awaited with keen interest as it will technically be the first superhero story of a woman.

Prasanth Varma will be the showrunner for this film, which is to be directed by Puja Kolluru.

It may be recalled that in October last year, Prasanth Varma, while announcing ‘Mahakali’ had said, “On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I’m thrilled to share something very special. Together with @RKDStudios, we proudly present the tale of an invincible warrior, the protector of the righteous, and the ultimate destroyer of evil. From the universe of #HanuMan, prepare for the rise of #MAHAKALI. Directed by @PujaKolluru. Presented by #RKDuggal. Produced by #RiwazRameshDuggal”

Responding to this announcement of his, director Puja Kolluru had said, “Here's my next directorial and it's gonna be (fire symbol).Thank you @PrasanthVarma for this wonderful opportunity with @ThePVCU and for making my dream of directing a SUPERHERO story of a woman come true! Thank you @RKDStudios for entrusting me on this incredible journey!#pvcu3”

Now, sources say that Akshaye Khanna, who recently left an indelible mark with his powerful performance in superhit film ‘Chhaava’, will be among the first to join the cast of ‘Mahakali’.

His role in the film is expected to add a new dimension of intrigue and depth to the growing superhero universe.

The film, produced by RKD Studios, is poised to take the universe to greater heights.

Mahakali, sources say, is shaping up to be a pivotal project, blending mythological themes with innovative superhero storytelling.

