The Mumbai district election officer has said all establishments, businesses and other workplaces within the Brihanmumbai limits are mandated to grant leave to their employees for voting in the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 on November 20, reported news agency PTI.

Violations to this directive by employers will result in action under the Election Commission's guidelines, district election officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said in a release issued on Wednesday.

Aiming to enable all eligible voters in Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City districts to exercise their voting rights, Gagrani has implemented various initiatives to boost the voter turnout, reported PTI.

The release said employers must grant leave to their employees for voting on November 20 in their constituencies and the rule applies to all industrial sectors, corporations, companies and other establishments, ensuring that no wage deductions occur due to this leave, reported PTI.

In cases where a full-day leave is not feasible due to exceptional circumstances, at least a four-hour leave may be granted with prior approval from the district election officer, it said.

As per section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, employees whose absence would endanger the public or their establishment will not be penalised, reported PTI.

Employers are directed to follow these guidelines strictly, ensuring all employees are able to exercise their voting rights on the election day, the release said.

EC updates Maharashtra voter list

Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters of which 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official said on Tuesday, citing updated electoral rolls, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

As per the electoral rolls updated on October 30, the state has 9,70,25,119 voters, including 5,00,22,739 men and 4,49,96,279 women. The state has 6,101 transgender voters, 6.41 lakh divyang (persons with disabilities) and 1.16 lakh service electors, said Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam.

He said there are 22,22,704 voters in the age group of 18-19 years.

According to figures provided by the poll body, there are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 assembly seats for which voting will take place on November 20.

The Shahada seat in Nandurbar district has only three candidates -- the lowest -- while Nanded North has 33 contestants -- the highest.

Chockalingam said in order to boost voter turnout, the poll body will set up 1,181 polling stations in high-rises and residential complexes in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

Similarly, 210 polling stations will be established in slums, the CEO said.

There are enough EVMs in the state. For 1,00,186 polling stations, there are 2,21,600 ballot units, 1,21,886 control units and 1,32,094 VVPATs, he informed.

The CEO said for the state's 288 assembly seats, there are 142 general observers, 41 police observers and 71 expenditure supervisors.

Counting of votes will take place on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)