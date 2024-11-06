Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters, of whom 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official on Tuesday said, citing updated electoral rolls

The Nanded North seat in Maharashtra has the highest number of 33 candidates in the fray, while Shahada in Nandurbar district has the lowest three contestants, as per figures provided by the Election Commission ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, reported news agency PTI.

There are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 Maharashtra assembly seats which will go to polls on November 20, it said, reported PTI.

As per the electoral rolls updated on October 30, the state has 9,70,25,119 voters, including 5,00,22,739 men and 4,49,96,279 women, reported PTI.

The state has 6,101 transgender voters, 6.41 lakh divyang (persons with disabilities) and 1.16 lakh service electors, said Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam, reported PTI.

In order to boost voter turnout, the poll body will set up 1,181 polling stations in high-rises and residential complexes in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, he said.

Similarly, 210 polling stations will be established in slums, the CEO said.

There are enough EVMs in the state. For 1,00,186 polling stations, there are 2,21,600 ballot units, 1,21,886 control units and 1,32,094 VVPATs, he informed, reported PTI.

For the state's 288 assembly seats, there are 142 general observers, 41 police observers and 71 expenditure supervisors, the CEO said.

Counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Maharashtra BJP expels 40 rebel leaders ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections 2024

Amid the ongoing tussle between Mahayuti allies over seat-sharing, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled 40 leaders and office bearers across 37 assembly constituencies for going against the party line, reported ANI.

"Despite holding the office bearer post in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), you have worked to violate party discipline. Such actions are a breach of party discipline and you are being expelled from the party immediately," the release signed by Maharashtra BJP office secretary Mukul Kulkarni said, reported ANI.

The saffron party released the names of 40 leaders including Ashok Pangarkar from the Jalna assembly constituency, Vishal Prabhakar Parab from Sawantwadi, Mayur Kapse from Jalgaon City, Jagdish Gupta from Amravati, Shrikant Karle from Dhule Rural, among others, reported ANI.

Karle recently filed a nomination from Dhule Rural as an Independent candidate. This comes days after Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the party leaders will make efforts to convince the rebels to withdraw their nomination as an Independent candidate by November 4.

Earlier, Senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty on Monday withdrew his candidature from the Boriwali assembly seat in north Mumbai. Shetty, a two-time MP from the north Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency, had rebelled against the BJP after the party gave a ticket to Sanjay Upadhyay.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)