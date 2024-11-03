Rahul Narwekar, the BJP candidate in the Colaba constituency, will oppose Congress contender Heera Nawaji Devasi

Rahul Narwekar, the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, expressed confidence on Sunday that the Mahayuti alliance will retain power in the upcoming Maharashtra elections 2024. He stressed the alliance's "well-equipped campaign plan" and highlighted its contributions to Maharashtra's development.

“I am quite certain the Mahayuti government will be re-elected in Maharashtra as it has delivered for the people. From infrastructure projects like the coastal road and the Atal Sethu to the Samruddhi Highway connecting Nagpur to Mumbai, these initiatives have all been beneficial to the public,” Narwekar told ANI.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Narwekar to contest from Colaba

Reportedly, he also complimented the state's Ladki Bahin Yojna, a welfare plan targeted at helping Maharashtra's women, and expressed optimism that the alliance's efforts will result in another term.

When asked about the BJP's celebrity campaigners, Narwekar responded, "Our campaign is powerful, with star campaigners who have a large following. I am convinced that they will all contribute to the alliance's success."

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP releases list of star campaigners

On October 26, the BJP unveiled a list of 40 high-profile campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a number of state leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and party members Vinod Tawde, Narayan Rane, and Pankaja Munde, were also named.

Narwekar also disregarded recent opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) criticism of the Mahayuti alliance's stability. “The MVA’s ongoing internal conflicts show they are not in a position to comment on alliances,” he said.

He also highlighted Mahayuti's strong prospects in the Worli constituency, where Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Milind Deora is competing against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. “Mahayuti has a good chance of winning in Worli, especially as the previous margin was just around 6,000 votes,” he noted.

The Maharashtra Elections 2024, featuring 288 seats, is set for 20 November, with vote counting scheduled for 23 November.