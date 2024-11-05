Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis trade accusations as they try to convince the electorate why their party is the best choice

Uddhav Thackeray addresses a public rally on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State’s big four out all guns blazing x 00:00

Those helping BJP are Maharashtra’s enemies: Uddhav

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hit the campaign trail and pitched the November 20 assembly polls as a battle between those who love Maharashtra and the ones who betray it as he reflected on the 2022 split in the party.

Thackeray hit out at his former ally BJP and its partners, saying those helping the national party are “enemies” of Maharashtra as he made a slew of promises to voters, including building a temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi comes to power.

Addressing his first rally of the 2024 assembly polls in Radhanagri in Kolhapur district —the constituency of Prakash Abitkar, one of the 40 Shiv Sena MLAs who rebelled against his leadership —he said those who love the state are aligned with the opposition MVA which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP).

Those helping the BJP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti bloc, are “enemies” of Maharashtra, Thackeray remarked.

Further attacking his one-time ally, the former CM accused the BJP of “selling” Maharashtra to Gujarat, where it is in power.

Sharad Pawar hints he may not seek another term as MP

Sharad Pawar addresses the gathering in Baramati. Pic/PTI

Hinting at retirement from parliamentary politics, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will have to think about whether he should seek another Rajya Sabha term after his current tenure ends in 2026. Speaking at a campaign rally for grand-nephew Yugendra Pawar at Supa in Baramati assembly constituency in the district, the 83-year-old leader said he has to stop at some point and make way for the new leadership. He has won 14 elections during his political career, noted the veteran leader who first entered the Maharashtra assembly in 1967 and was made a minister in the state five years later.

“I will not be involved in the local politics here and gave all the responsibilities to Ajit dada. For the first 30 years, I was there, later Ajit dada was there for another 25 to 30 years and now there is a need to for new leadership,” he said.

“I can only give one assurance. I am not in power. I am in the Rajya Sabha and I got one and a half years’ term left. Afterwards, I will have to take the decision as to whether to go to the Rajya Sabha again. I will not contest Lok Sabha, nor will I contest any (other) election,” he said.

Lies have short life: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis during a campaign rally in Nagpur. Pic/PTI

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday targeted the opposition Congress, saying its “fake” narrative on the Constitution has burst and asserted that lies do not last long.

In response to a question, Fadnavis said if the ruling Mahayuti—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—gets re-elected, its constituents will sit together to decide who will be the CM. This is his sixth assembly election. He has been an MLA for the past 25 years starting 1999.

Speaking to reporters during the campaign, Fadnavis said, “My constituency is my family and my family have love for me. The people will certainly elect me.”

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to hold ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ in Nagpur on Wednesday. Asked whether the opposition party is trying create a narrative again with the event, Fadnavis said “lies have a short life”. Their “fake” narrative has burst. Now they again want to stage a “drama” which would not get any response.”

Uddhav ‘gave up’ Bal Thackeray’s principles: Shinde

Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray for ‘abandoning’ the principles of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, and claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had been formed against the people’s wishes.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Satara in support of Shambhuraj Desai, Shinde also said the higher “strike rate” of the Shiv Sena led by him in the Lok Sabha polls proved 'whose Shiv Sena is the real one’.

“Some people abandoned the principles of Bal Thackeray,” Shinde said, taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, who joined hands with the Congress and NCP in 2019.

“The party was put up for sale, Shiv Sena workers and the party were suppressed. Shambhuraj Desai used to ask me, when should we act [rebel against Thackeray]. I asked him to wait for the right time,” said Shinde who split the Shiv Sena in 2022 and formed a government with the BJP.

“We did not leave the Shiv Sena; we stayed, rescued the Shiv Sena, saved its bow-and-arrow symbol, and succeeded,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever