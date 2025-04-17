Complaint filed by actor Prashant Mishra lists 20 verified users promoting adult sites; Maharashtra DGP asked to respond with detailed report within three days

Complainant cites personal incident involving a 7-year-old who was scrolling through reels when an explicit video popped up. Representation Pic/istock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Women’s commission demands action on explicit Instagram content x 00:00

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious cognisance of a complaint regarding the widespread promotion of nude content on social media platforms, particularly Instagram. The issue was brought to light by 32-year-old actor and model Prashant Mishra, who addressed a formal complaint to the president of india, the prime minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the NCW last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mishra highlighted the alarming trend of certain users, including verified account holders on Instagram and Facebook, who are allegedly promoting sexually explicit material and linking to adult websites like OnlyFans, Fansly, and Chaturbate. “I demanded strict action, and a case has been registered against such under Section 294 of BNS, 2023, and Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act 2000.”

In response, the NCW issued a directive to the director general of police (DGP), Maharashtra, and a CC to the state Cyber Portal Department, urging them to take immediate action. The commission has demanded a thorough investigation and instructed the authorities to submit a detailed report within three days. Speaking with mid-day, Mishra said, “I have observed the rampant promotion of these websites on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Many accounts, including some verified, are openly posting explicit images, reels, and videos, along with direct links in their bios to adult sites.”

He further added, “The matter hit home when I saw a 7-year-old child scrolling through Instagram reels, and suddenly, explicit content started playing. I immediately took the phone away. That’s when I realised the gravity of the issue. These platforms are used by children, teenagers, and even elderly women, yet there’s no effective age restriction or moderation in place.”

The minimum age to create an Instagram account is 13. Mishra claimed to have identified and documented around 20 such accounts, capturing screenshots and compiling the evidence to support his complaint. This is not the first time Mishra has taken a public stand. He previously made headlines for exposing Bangladeshi pornographic content creator Riya Arvinda Barde, revealing her alleged foreign nationality. mid-day broke this story in its February 4, 2025 story titled, ‘My family and I were constantly harassed and threatened’

Official speak

Maharashtra Cyber IGP Yashasvi Yadav said “In the past, legal action had been taken against several pornography websites, many of which were blocked, and that this action will continue in the future as well.” Cyber DCP Hemraj Singh Rajput was approached for a comment, he stated that he would only be able to respond after reviewing the official letter issued by the National Commission for Women.

Expert speaks

“Law enforcement agencies must create dedicated cyber monitoring cells in collaboration with tech experts to track and report sleazy or sexually suggestive content on social media platforms. These units should work alongside the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to compel platforms to install robust AI-based filters that automatically detect and restrict adult content. Authorities must also enforce compliance with the IT Rules, 2021, which require intermediaries to act within 24 hours of receiving complaints about such content,” said Akshat Khetan, a cyber-legal expert and founder of AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services (AUCL).