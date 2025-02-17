The NCW said many of those summoned cited concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges as reasons for their absence on Monday

The show hosted by Samay Raina embroiled in controversy over comments made by podcaster Allahbadia. File pic

Listen to this article 'India's Got Latent' row: NCW issues new hearing dates for Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia after they fail to appear on summons x 00:00

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and others to appear before the body in March in connection with the ongoing 'India's Got Latent' show controversy, news agency ANI reported.



NCW said that many of those summoned cited concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges as reasons for their absence on Monday. Accordingly, the commission considered the reasons given by them and has rescheduled the hearing to allow those individuals to comply with the summons.



The commission said that Allahbadia had informed that he is receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6 accordingly, reported ANI.



Meanwhile, Mukhija has communicated that she fears for her safety and can only attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer, in an email said that Mukhija will attend in person once the situation stabilises. The Commission has accepted her request and rescheduled her hearing also for March 6.



Raina, who is currently in the United States (US) on a pre-planned tour, assured NCW that he will make himself available for a hearing upon returning to India. The commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11.



Singh is also abroad, on a tour to Paris and will return to India by March 10, and said he will cooperate with the commission's inquiry. The women's commission has rescheduled his hearing also for March 11, ANI reported.



'India's Got Latent' row: Ashish Chanchlani asked to appear on March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Chanchlani's lawyer appeared on his behalf on Monday and stated that he was unwell. Accordingly, his hearing in person has also been rescheduled for March 6.



Tushar Poojari, the producer of 'India's Got Talent', have failed to respond to the commission's notice. NCW said it strongly condemns their "lack of seriousness" and issued a resummon for them for March 6.



Balraj Ghai informed the Commission that he is outside India and will respond once he returns. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 11, 2025.



In the resummon, the National Commission for Women instructed the accused individuals to cooperate with the proceedings and appear as instructed.



The show hosted by Raina embroiled in controversy over comments made by podcaster Allahbadia.

'India's Got Latent' row: Complaints filed with Maharashtra women's panel

Following this, NCW summoned Allahbadia, Raina and others on Monday at its office in New Delhi.



In a press release, NCW that the commission has taken serious note of the "vulgar and offensive remarks" made by Allahbadia, Raina, Makhija, Singh, and Chanchlani, as well as the shows producers.



"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on 'India's Got Latent'," NCW stated in the release.



Apart from the NCW, a formal complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission against the show and its hosts.



The complaint alleges that the show used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women in an attempt to gain popularity and financial benefit through online broadcasts.



The complainant has called for strict action against the individuals involved in the show, especially concerning the remarks made by Allahbadia and Raina.

(With ANI inputs)