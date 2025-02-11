The women's body has asked them to appear in person before the commission on February 17 at 12 pm at the NCW office in New Delhi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday expressed strong concern over the derogatory comment made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others on comedy show ‘India's Got Latent’ and summoned them on February 17.

The commission has taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by content creators such as Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

"These comments, which have sparked widespread public outrage, violate the dignity and respect owed to every individual, particularly in a society that upholds equality and mutual respect. In light of this concern, under the instructions of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, a hearing has been scheduled to address the controversial remark made by the content creators on India's Got Latent," the NCW said in a statement.

The women's body has asked them to appear in person before the commission. The hearing will take place on February 17 at 12 pm at the NCW office in New Delhi, the statement said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of an event at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said rules should be in place to regulate content on such social media platforms.

“I condemn the language used (in the show). The NCW is very serious about the matter. We have written to the IT ministry in this regard. There is a need to regulate content on such platforms," she told reporters.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of the state’s Women and Child Development Department, said no one should be hurt by any interaction on social media.

“The commission should take action in this matter,” she said.

