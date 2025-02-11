Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Complaint filed in Indore over Ranveer Allahbadia's 'obscene' comments

Updated on: 11 February,2025 04:35 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

"No case has been registered. The complaint will be investigated and after that appropriate action will be taken," an official said

Ranveer Allahbadia. Pic/X

A complaint was filed at a police station on Tuesday against social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia over his 'obscene and vulgar' comments in comedian Samay Raina's YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent", the police said.


No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet, said Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav.


The complaint was filed by Aman Malviya, a local lawyer, Yadav told PTI.


"No case has been registered. The complaint will be investigated and after that appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Malviya said Allahbadia, Raina and other celebrities who featured in the show crossed all limits of indecency by misusing the freedom of expression.

A few other lawyers also accompanied Malviya to the police station, demanding action against Allahbadia and Raina, and a ban on the show.

Allahbadia, 31, stirred a major controversy with distasteful comments on parents and sex on Raina's show that went viral on social media on Monday.

The influencer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement", and said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.

The Guwahati Police on Monday registered a case against him and four others over the comments.

