A probe has been initiated to identify the woman and apprehend the person involved in the crime, an official said

The body of a woman, partially charred, was found on a farm in a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The body of a woman in her mid to late 20s was found in Babai village in Goregaon tehsil in the morning, an official said.

He said the body had been set ablaze and was still burning when the police team reached the spot.

The official said the team doused the flames and carried out the panchnama.

Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre said a probe has been initiated to identify the woman and apprehend the person involved in the crime, according to the PTI.

35-year-old woman allegedly murdered by boyfriend, accused arrested

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a 35-year-old woman, identified as Seema Kamble, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend, Rahul Bhingarkar, 29, in Ambernath east.

The incident was discovered when Kamble's body was found in a pool of blood near the stairs of a Sai Baba Temple, located nearby the east-west connecting flyover in Ambernath.

According to police, Bhingarkar confessed to killing Kamble after she reportedly lent him money and later demanded either repayment or marriage.

The eyewitnesses told the police that the couple had been arguing near the flyover before the altercation turned violent. Bhingarkar allegedly stabbed Kamble multiple times, causing her to collapse. While he fled the scene, bystanders rushed Kamble to a nearby hospital, alerting the police.

She was declared dead before arriving at the hospital.

Shivaji Nagar police have registered a murder case against Bhingarkar, who was arrested later that evening. According to his statement, Kamble had been separated from her husband and was in a relationship with Bhingarkar. Struggling financially, Bhingarkar had asked Kamble for a loan, which he was unable to repay.

Kamble reportedly insisted that he marry her if he couldn’t repay the money, a police official said.

Shailesh Kale, Assistant Police Commissioner, Ambernath Division, said, "The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the murder occurred due to a financial dispute.”

