The committee headed by Vivek Pandit instructed that a case be filed under sections for allegedly cheating the government and preparing false documents, an official said

The Tribal Development Review Committee has directed the registration of a criminal case against two officials for allegedly preparing incorrect reports on the completion of development works in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The concerned officials were previously posted at the Palghar Zilla Parishad's construction department, the official said.

The engineers allegedly submitted inaccurate documents claiming completion of 31 projects, attaching 12 photos of the same road.

Vivek Pandit has also directed that an inspection be carried out to verify the state of roads constructed by the Zilla Parishad, Public Works Department (PWD), and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), according to the PTI.

Bonded labourers from UP rescued in Maharashtra's Dharashiv

Meanwhile, in an another incident, as many as 19 bonded labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were allegedly being forced to work in sugarcane fields have been rescued along with 15 children in central Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, police said on Saturday, as per the PTI.

The action was taken on Friday on the state labour department's complaint, said a police official.

The workers, 11 men and eight women besides children, hailing from Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh, had been held at Kothavale Pimpalgaon village in Vashi tehsil for 45 days, he said, as per the PTI.

Lalitpur district collector had written to his counterpart in Dharashiv district of Maharashtra about the plight of the labourers, said the official.

A First Information Report (FIA) was registered under the Bonded Labour System (Prevention) Act against two contractors who had brought them to Maharashtra, he said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

As per the complaint, the workers came to Maharashtra of their own will, but they were not paid proper wages for the work they were doing, and when they wanted to leave, they were not allowed to do so, the officials said.

Further probe was on, the official said, the news agency reported on Saturday.

(with PTI inputs)