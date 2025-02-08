The police have arrested Amaan Murad, a postgraduate in Chemistry, who allegedly manufactured the banned drug on the premises

Police has seized mephedrone valued at Rs 2.42 crore and arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing the narcotic substance at his house in Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday, PTI reported.

A police team raided a house in Palghar's Boisar area on Friday, based on a tip-off and seized mephedrone as well as the equipment used in manufacturing the substances, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Naik said.

As per PTI, the official said that the police have arrested Amaan Murad, a postgraduate in Chemistry, who allegedly manufactured the banned drug on the premises in Boisar area.

He said that the drugs which were recovered from the house are worth Rs 2.42 crore.

Naik said that the accused was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is currently underway in order to find out if he had any accomplices and to identify his suppliers and customers, PTI reported.

Palghar crime: Nigerian national held with Rs 26.18 lakh drugs

Police have arrested a Nigerian national after seizing drugs valued at Rs 26.18 lakh from his possession in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The police also found that the man was staying illegally in India.

As per PTI, a team of the local police's Anti-Narcotics Cell spotted the man moving in a suspicious manner near Vijaylakshmi Nagar in Palghar’s Vasai area on Monday.

During the search operation, the police seized from him 1.497 kg of ephedrine drug of Rs 20.99 lakh and 17.3 gm of cocaine valued at Rs 5.19 lakh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime.

The man, a Nigerian national of Ghanaian origin, also failed to produce any valid document for his stay in the country, the official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

He was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)