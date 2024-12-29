The raging blaze at the firm also engulfed an adjacent chemical unit in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area

A massive fire broke out on Sunday at a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district, Maharashtra, officials said. The blaze, which began at the UK Aromatic and Chemical Company, quickly spread to an adjacent chemical unit in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area, news agency PTI reported.

A firefighting operation is underway to control the fire. No injuries have been reported so far, PTI reported. Authorities said that a major disaster was averted as workers managed to evacuate the premises of the UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but thick plumes of black smoke were visible from the burning industrial units, reported PTI. The Palghar fire control room received the first distress call at 6.20 pm, following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately. Several fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the scene, but the fire had not been brought under control after nearly two hours of efforts.

Fire breaks out on hill slope in Mumbai; no injuries reported

A fire erupted on a hill slope in the Goregaon area of Mumbai shortly after midnight on Sunday, a fire official confirmed. No injuries were reported in the incident, reported PTI.

The 'level-one' fire, which started at 12.14 am, was confined to dry leaves, shrubs, and trees over a 1.5-kilometre stretch on the hill slope behind IT Park in Goregaon (East). Firefighting efforts successfully contained the blaze by 2.35 am. The cause of the fire has not been established yet.

Fire at shopping centre in Mumbai; no casualties

A 'level-1' fire broke out on Sunday morning at the Heera Panna Shopping Centre located on Pandit Madanmohan Malavia Marg near Haji Ali, Mumbai. The fire, which was reported at 9.09 am, was confined to two closed shops on the ground floor of the commercial complex, according to a report by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Thick smoke filled the ground floor of the single-storey shopping centre, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Fire extinguishing efforts were initiated promptly using one small hose line and two high-pressure first aid lines connected to four motor pumps.

(With PTI inputs)