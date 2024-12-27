They were hit by the Jaipur Express (Train No. 12955) while trespassing the railway tracks near Palghar station at around 8:30 pm, an official said

Two people were killed and one person was injured after they were run over by the Jaipur Express train near Palghar station Maharashtra, the officials said on Friday.

They were hit by the Jaipur Express (Train No. 12955) while trespassing the railway tracks near Palghar station at around 8:30 pm, they said.

"108 ambulance was summoned and immediate medical help was extended and one injured sent to hospital," a senior Western Railway official told mid-day.

The officials said that three people, originally belonging to Motihari district of Bihar, involved in welding and other work in an industry in Boisar East, had come to Palghar city to buy household items for the holidays. While crossing the closed level crossing gate going east, a suburban train came and two of the three stopped in the space between the two tracks. At that moment, a speeding train came from the other side and hit them.

The deceased were identified as Sonuram (35) Monukumar (19) and the injured as Anup Pandit (20).

"Western Railway requests all to abide by the rules and not do any trespassing. This is important for their own well-being and safety. Trespassing puts at risk the life of railway passengers too," Western Railway chief PRO Vineet Abhishek said.