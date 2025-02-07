Palghar: After tribal man shot dead; cops demand more patrols

Palghar police urge forest officials to curb rampant poaching after fatal misfire

Families of Vartha mourning over his death at his house in Boresheti village

The murder of a tribal man during a hunting trip in the hilly forest of Manor taluka, Palghar district, has prompted the superintendent of police to urge forest officials to intensify night patrolling to curb rampant poaching.

“What happened in Manor was deeply disturbing. We are in the process of writing to forest officials in Palghar, requesting enhanced night patrols to stop illegal hunting,” said Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

Mangesh Ramesh Vartha, son of the deceased

Palghar, a tribal-dominated district, sees widespread use of foot and neck snares to trap wild pigs, boars, rabbits, ground-dwelling birds, monitor lizards, bats, and other wildlife, according to honorary wildlife warden Vaishali Chawhan.

“The forest officials never conduct night patrolling. If they did, tribals wouldn’t be setting up these traps that injure not just wildlife but also cows, dogs, and birds. We regularly receive calls to rescue injured animals,” Chawhan said.

The lane leading to the hilly region where the armed tribals had gone for a hunting trip

She added that tribals, skilled in traditional hunting methods, target monitor lizards, wild rabbits, pigs, turtles, bats, and owls. “Forest officials should work with local NGOs to raise awareness about the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. But, unfortunately, nothing is being done.”

Chawhan also highlighted that illegal booze parties in the forest contribute to the problem. “Patrolling is necessary not just to prevent hunting but also to stop people from venturing into the jungle at night for drinking sessions.”

Ramesh Vartha the deceased; (right) Sagar Naresh Hadal, the man who fired at the deceased. Pics/Hanif Patel

Hunting trip gone wrong

Last month, 13 men, armed with three guns—including two unlicensed country-made weapons—entered a hilly forest near Borsheti village in Manor taluka to hunt wild boars. One of them, a farmer, lent his licensed gun to the group, said SP Patil.

Among them was 55-year-old Ramesh Vartha, whose blood-stained body was later found deep inside the forest. Unlike the others, he arrived late via a different route and was dressed in black. His companion, Sagar Naresh Hadal, 28, mistook him for a target and fired two rounds, killing him on the spot.

All the accused arrested so far. Pics/Hanif Patel

Realising their mistake, the hunters fled, leaving his body behind. When Vartha didn’t return home on January 29, his wife Amita searched for him before filing a missing person complaint at Manor police station on February 3.

When the detection team of Manor police comprising Inspector Ranveer Vyas, PSI Sangram Patil, Constables Rajesh Kachare, Ayub Shaikh and Umesh Wagh started to quiz those who had gone hunting in the jungle, the hunters spilt the beans and the blood-stained body of Vartha was recovered from the jungle. “My father would regularly hunt wild animals,” his son, Mangesh Vartha, a brick kiln worker, told mid-day.

“If illegal hunting continues, it endangers not just wildlife but also trekkers, tourists, and researchers,” Patil warned, emphasising the need for night patrolling.

Patil also added that all the accused were under the influence of alcohol which they illegally brewed at home. “We are taking strict actions against all these illegal practices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jawhar taluka’s Deputy Conservator of Forests, Dr Saipun Shaikh, who also oversees Manor, said, “We have intensified night patrols since the incident. Our survey found no injured animals, possibly because most wildlife has migrated due to ongoing development in the area.”

So far, police have arrested 10 of the 12 accused and confiscated all three weapons. The process to revoke the firearm license of the legally owned weapon has begun, and a search is underway for the remaining suspects.

Booze and bushmeat

“A snare is just a wire loop, often made from motorcycle brake wire, that tightens around an animal as it passes through,” said wildlife warden Vaishali Chawhan. “After trapping animals hunters feast on the bushmeat to spice up their booze parties.”