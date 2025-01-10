Recently, the wife confronted the man after learning that he allegedly had an extramarital affair

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have booked a 42-year-old man for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide, a 39-year-old doctor, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

As per the complaint against the man, the police said that he worked on a cargo ship but never stayed with his wife at their Vasai home, on the outskirts of Mumbai, when he was off-duty.

Recently, the wife confronted the man after learning that he allegedly had an extramarital affair. Since then, the accused used to harass her, the wife's family said in their complaint, PTI reported.

The woman hanged herself from the ceiling of their home on January 6, the official said, further adding that her family have submitted certain documents to substantiate their allegations that the husband had pushed her to take the extreme step.

Mumbai: Man accused of abetting suicide by falsely linking victim to criminal case

The Mulund police have filed a case of abetment to suicide after a 27-year-old man reportedly died by suicide on December 26. The incident came to light after the police received information about a body found near LBS Marg.

“We reached the spot and found the individual unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was identified as a 27-year-old resident of Sion,” said Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Chavan from the Mulund police station.

A suicide note was found with the deceased, prompting the police to charge another 27-year-old man with abetment to suicide.

“The note claims that the accused had named the deceased in a criminal case, which may have led him to take this extreme step,” Chavan said.

According to the police, the accused was already in custody on charges of rape in a case registered by the Wadala TT police. Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly invited women to hotel rooms, blackmailed them, and used the deceased’s documents to book the rooms.

(With PTI inputs)